Tesco Organic Diced Beef 400G

Tesco Organic Diced Beef 400G
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg
  • Energy664kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Diced beef.
  • Organic Diced Beef From Organic Farms
  • Diced for your convenience, perfect for stews and casseroles
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 2 hours 30 mins
Oven Add your preferred vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes until tender.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove beef from packaging. Place some flour in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss cubes in flour to coat, shaking off any excess.
    Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown the cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a casserole dish.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy531kJ / 126kcal664kJ / 158kcal
Fat3.8g4.8g
Saturates1.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate0.9g1.1g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein21.8g27.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

NOT GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY

2 stars

Compared to Tesco Finest diced beef which is very lean this is quite poor in as much as it was 50% fat which was quite difficult to remove. I bought it as a change because it seemed like good value but it was not.

