Tesco Organic Diced Beef 400G

NOT GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY
Compared to Tesco Finest diced beef which is very lean this is quite poor in as much as it was 50% fat which was quite difficult to remove. I bought it as a change because it seemed like good value but it was not.
INGREDIENTS: Beef (100%).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 2 hours 30 mins
Oven Add your preferred vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes until tender.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
Remove beef from packaging. Place some flour in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss cubes in flour to coat, shaking off any excess.
Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown the cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a casserole dish.
approx. 3 Servings
400g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|531kJ / 126kcal
|664kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|21.8g
|27.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
