Fred&Flo Cotbed Waterproof Fitted Sheet

4.5(58)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each
  • Fred & Flo Cot Bed Waterproof Fitted Sheet
  • 85% COTTON 15% POLYESTER
  • L140cm x W70cm.
  • Machine washable

Information

Produce of

Produced in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

Warnings

  • Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

58 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product.

5 stars

Great sheets. Waterproof and do what they are meant to do.

Tesco cot bed terry waterproof fitted sheet

5 stars

I brought this item and I was so impressed with it ,I bought three more it washes lovely and I know you shouldn’t put in the tumble dryer but I did and it came out absolutely fine ,showed my mum she said you can’t bet terry fitted sheet like the old days. Can’t believe I got these in Tesco and places like mothercare don’t do terry fitted sheet thumbs up Tesco’s .

Great mattress

5 stars

I'm so pleased I bought this mattress good quality great price.

Too big (deep) for toddler mattress

3 stars

This is a good product as it's soft and waterproof and does the job, however it has been made for the thickness or depth of a normal mattress so it flaps about and scrunches up however hard I try to tuck it under.

Great value

5 stars

This cot bed waterproof fitted sheet is excellent value and fitted perfect on my cot bed mattress. I would recommend it and will buy another.

Great value and good fit

5 stars

I bought this for our girls' cot bed and they fit perfectly and wash well. Really good value and quick delivery to store.

Good product

5 stars

Perfect fit for toddler bed, with plenty enough to tuck around each mattress edge.

Great price

5 stars

Great product for the price, does the job and is good quality too :)

Fitted perfectly and not too thick either

5 stars

I bought it a month ago and will be buying another one soon! Isn't too thick so baby isn't getting sweaty in bed. Fits well round mattress so doesn't slide or slip off

Good quality

5 stars

Happy with the sheets and good price, quick delivery

