Fred&Flo Cotbed Waterproof Fitted Sheet

Great product.
Great sheets. Waterproof and do what they are meant to do.
Tesco cot bed terry waterproof fitted sheet
I brought this item and I was so impressed with it ,I bought three more it washes lovely and I know you shouldn’t put in the tumble dryer but I did and it came out absolutely fine ,showed my mum she said you can’t bet terry fitted sheet like the old days. Can’t believe I got these in Tesco and places like mothercare don’t do terry fitted sheet thumbs up Tesco’s .
Great mattress
I'm so pleased I bought this mattress good quality great price.
Too big (deep) for toddler mattress
This is a good product as it's soft and waterproof and does the job, however it has been made for the thickness or depth of a normal mattress so it flaps about and scrunches up however hard I try to tuck it under.
Great value
This cot bed waterproof fitted sheet is excellent value and fitted perfect on my cot bed mattress. I would recommend it and will buy another.
Great value and good fit
I bought this for our girls' cot bed and they fit perfectly and wash well. Really good value and quick delivery to store.
Good product
Perfect fit for toddler bed, with plenty enough to tuck around each mattress edge.
Great price
Great product for the price, does the job and is good quality too :)
Fitted perfectly and not too thick either
I bought it a month ago and will be buying another one soon! Isn't too thick so baby isn't getting sweaty in bed. Fits well round mattress so doesn't slide or slip off
Good quality
Happy with the sheets and good price, quick delivery