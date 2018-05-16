Bear Pure Fruit Paws Jungle 20G

Product Description
- Apple & Blackcurrant Pure Fruit Shapes
- Delicious pure fruit shapes, for cubs 12months+. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
- BEAR Paws are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates. Just fruit, just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
- Paws are high in fibre with the same natural sugars as a small apple. They are an easy snack for when you're out and about, or to include in your child's lunchbox as the perfect after lunch snack.
- Suitable for cubs aged 12 months+ and encourages self-feeding. Always supervise young cubs whilst eating.
- We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his Paws for baby cubs and toddlers that are 12 months +. Delicious pure fruit shapes with no added nonsense.
- 1 pack of paws contains the same natural sugars as 1 small apple
- Suitable from 12 months+
- 1 of your 5 a day
- 100% dried fruit
- 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
- No added sugar or salt
- Never from concentrate
- No nut ingredients
- Gluten & dairy free
- No added nonsense
- No preservatives
- Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Apples, Pears, Blackcurrants, Black Carrots Extract, Spirulina, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 410g of Apples, 190g of Pears & 50g of Blackcurrants per 100g of Paws
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Preparation and Usage
- Always supervise young cubs
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|kJ 1151
|kJ 230
|kcal 275
|kcal 54
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.04g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|62.2g
|12.4g
|Of which sugars*
|37.8g
|7.56g
|Fibre
|8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.38g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*sugars naturally found in the fruit
