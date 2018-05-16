Schar Bourbon Biscuits 125G

Product Description
- Gluten and wheat free Bourbon Biscuits.
- Europe's No 1* Gluten Free - Est. 1922
- *www.schaer.com/no1
- Also ideal for baking, visit the website for our white chocolate and bourbon cheesecake recipe!
- 5 individual packs
- 2 biscuits per pack
- This tea-time classic never goes out of style
- Snack on-the-go or pop in your bag for later
- Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit: Maize Flour, Palm Fat, Maize Starch, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Rice Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Filling (28%): Coconut Fat, Palm Fat, Dextrose, Lactose (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Lupin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of pack.
Number of uses
10 x biscuit
Name and address
- Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
- 401 Faraday Street,
- Birchwood Park.
- Warrington,
- WA3 6AE.
Return to
- Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
- Questions or Comments?
- 0800 161 5838
- Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
- Email: share@schar.co.uk
Net Contents
10 x 12.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|12.5g = 1 bourbon biscuit
|%RI** per 12.5 g
|Energy
|2124 kJ
|264 kJ
|-
|507 kcal
|63 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|24 g
|3.0 g
|4 %
|of which saturates
|14 g
|1.8 g
|9 %
|Carbohydrate
|67 g
|8.4 g
|3 %
|of which sugars
|29 g
|3.6 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|4.6 g
|0.6 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.48 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
