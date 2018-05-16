By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schar Bourbon Biscuits 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schar Bourbon Biscuits 125G
£ 1.40
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten and wheat free Bourbon Biscuits.
  • Europe's No 1* Gluten Free - Est. 1922
  • *www.schaer.com/no1
  • Also ideal for baking, visit the website for our white chocolate and bourbon cheesecake recipe!
  • Follow us on:
  • Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter
  • Gluten and wheat free sandwich biscuits with cocoa filling
  • 5 individual packs
  • 2 biscuits per pack
  • This tea-time classic never goes out of style
  • 2 Biscuits per portion pack
  • Snack on-the-go or pop in your bag for later
  • Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Gluten & wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit: Maize Flour, Palm Fat, Maize Starch, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Rice Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Filling (28%): Coconut Fat, Palm Fat, Dextrose, Lactose (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Lupin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of pack.

Number of uses

10 x biscuit

Name and address

  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park.
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6AE.

Return to

  • Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
  • Questions or Comments?
  • 0800 161 5838
  • Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
  • Email: share@schar.co.uk
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park.
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6AE.

Net Contents

10 x 12.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g12.5g = 1 bourbon biscuit%RI** per 12.5 g
Energy 2124 kJ264 kJ
-507 kcal63 kcal3 %
Fat 24 g3.0 g4 %
of which saturates 14 g1.8 g9 %
Carbohydrate 67 g8.4 g3 %
of which sugars 29 g3.6 g4 %
Fibre 2.3 g0 g-
Protein 4.6 g0.6 g1 %
Salt 0.48 g0.06 g1 %
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Schar Rich Tea Biscuits 125G

£ 1.40
£11.20/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here