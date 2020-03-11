Oral-B Floss Action Toothbrush Heads 5 Pack

- The Oral-B FlossAction replacement electric toothbrush head provides a superior, comprehensive clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush. Its bristles clean tooth surfaces while specially designed MicroPulse bristles reach and clean deep between teeth for outstanding plaque removal. Compatible with Oral-B Genius, Pro, Smart and Vitality electric toothbrushes.
- Remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush
- Only Oral-B brush heads are guaranteed to fit the entire lineup of Oral-B handles (excluding Oral-B Pulsonic)
- Provides a superior interdental clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush
- Oral-B's exclusive round brush head cleans tooth-by-tooth for cleaner teeth and healthier gums
- Number of toothbrush heads included in this pack: 5
- From the #1 brand recommended by dentists worldwide
Germany
- Oral-B offers a variety of toothbrush heads to fit your personal oral health needs.
