Vanish Gold Stain Remover Powder 470G

Amazing results! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 7th February 2020 I’ve always used Vanish stain remover for my whites but never thought about my coloured washing. This little pot claims to get rid of a hundred different kinds of stains in one wash (and a cold one too) so I thought I’d give it a whirl. It worked brilliantly on the kids sports kits and was superb at getting rid of the deodorant marks that always linger on my teens clothes. This now sits side by side with my Vanish white and they are perfect partners. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stain remover - every family needs it!! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 21st January 2020 I have two teenagers and an equally messy other half - this is an absolute must! From mud, grass and food to makeup and paint - this works wonders on a whole variety of stains (and boy, do I need it!). They only faff is the whole rubbing it in before the wash but it really is needed for those tougher stains. For less intense stains I just soak the item for half an hour before chucking it in the machine with another scoop! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stain remover 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 17th January 2020 Vanish is my favourite stain remover. It is great on tough stains. Vanish is the brand I use regularly. Vanish stain remover tub is reasonable size but it have preferred large family size as I have seven family members. I would recommend Vanish Gold Stain Remove for everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic results every time 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 This is a laundry life saver! It safely removes all stains, quickly and easily. I just put a scoop of this in my dispenser drawn and leave it to work it’s magic. For a very heavily stained garment I also use this to soak it before putting it in the washer. All the vanish range is fantastic, 100% recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 12th January 2020 Ive tried the vanish liquid before but not tried the gold stain remover powder. It was amazing, i tried it with my daughters very muddy and grass stained clothes. The came out looking so clean that you would never have known and it didnt take any of the colour out of the clothes. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed 1 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 11th January 2020 I was looking forward to using something that would remove stains without removing colour. I washed a small load with this at 40 degrees and it did nothing so I washed them again with vanish at a hotter temperature and still nothing! Very disappointed! The marks were new and were not from things that heavily stain! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best stain removal 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 11th January 2020 It removes all the stubborn stain from my kids clothes. I use it always with my whites to keep them white. I also have a very messy three year old who likes eat icecream and strawberries and this never fails to get them out. Even if they have been sitting in the washing basket for a few days before getting washed! Amazing product. Highly recommended to all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Removes all stains 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 10th January 2020 This is an amazing stain remover to use in your wash. I’m a carer for my elderly father and sometimes he gets food stains etc on his clothes. This product even removed old stains from clothes that had been washed previously. It is fantastic and can not recommend it enough it literally removes all stains. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does a good job 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 9th January 2020 Ok so I've washed both my son's school uniform and husbands shirts using the vanish stain remover and this is probably the cleanest and whitest they have been since I bought them. All stains completely disappeared especially the stubborn ones around the collar and cuffs. Really pleased with the results. I made sure to follow the instructions and a little product does go a long way. Overall, erratic with the results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]