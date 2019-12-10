Old Speckled Hen 500Ml
- Beer
- ...Owes its name not to a bird, but to a car: a paint-spattered Featherweight Fabric Saloon, the MG factory runaround, fondly referred to as the 'Owld Speckl'd Un' thanks to its mottled appearance. Our famous beer, with its distinctive and delicious toffee-malt character, was first brewed in 1979 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic MG factory.
- Smooth & refreshing
- Bursting with flavour
- Twin malt four hop brew
- Creating beers of distinction
- Pack size: 500ml
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Neck
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Morland Brewing,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
