Tesco Incontinence Pads Extra Plus X8

They are to short to narrow and have no depth.
I do not feel confident wearing this pad.
5 years ago these were brilliant i would buy them all the time in fact i would buy 6 packets every shop to ensure i never run out , but 3 years ago the quality of the pad changed and not for the good. These are thinner and they have this awful elastic up the side which i tend to pull before fitting into my panties they do not make me feel dry confident compared to the same pad as of 2013. I still have 2 packets of the pads from 2012 / 2013 and the pad itself was thicker and more comfortable.
Not very good
Why Tesco decided to change these pads I have no idea. The ones before stayed on and were much better then these.
Terrible, bring back previous design please.
I am really un happy with this new design. They leak, dont fit properly the elasticated edges wont stay flat in your knickers and are not anything as good as the old design.Please bring back the excellent previous design. I only buy these when there is no choice.
Big thin pads
Just bought a pack of these pads. They're nice and big giving good coverage but not too thick. However they have that scratchy cloth-feel backing rather than the smooth plastic backing which has a better 'handle' and is more waterproof. Seem to do the job though.