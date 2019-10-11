By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Incontinence Pads Extra Plus X8

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Incontinence Pads Extra Plus X8

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Free Spirit Discreet FlexFit Extra+ 8 Pads
  • Odour control for freshness & confidence
  • Contoured shape with dry lock core
  • Individually wrapped for discretion
  • Tesco Free Spirit discreet Extra Plus 8 x pads Dermatologically Approved
  • [BOP - text free] [Top] Tesco Free Spirit discreet Extra Plus 5 droplets (out of 8) 8 x pads [Logo] – EverFresh protection/Quick Dry/Hypoallergenic Dermatologically Approved 25% Thinner, Just as Absorbent* [Side of pack] [Opening indicator arrows] For Sensitive Bladder: Our ultra-absorbent pads with EverFresh Quick Dry technology ensure discretion and protection. A light, hypoallergenic scent neutralises odour gently but effectively. Dermatologically tested and designed to stay in place for maximum comfort. *As absorbent as previous Tesco Free Spirit pad. [Range Table - please find in pack copy attachment.]
  • EverFresh protection
  • Quick dry
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Storage

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Disposal instructions: After use, remove and wrap the pad securely and dispose of pad and wrapper with normal household waste. Do not flush down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning:
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.
  • Bladder control problems can often be effectively treated. For help and advice, please consult your doctor.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8 x Pads

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals. Bladder control problems can often be effectively treated. For help and advice, please consult your doctor.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

They are to short to narrow and have no depth.

2 stars

They are to short to narrow and have no depth.

I do not feel confident wearing this pad.

2 stars

5 years ago these were brilliant i would buy them all the time in fact i would buy 6 packets every shop to ensure i never run out , but 3 years ago the quality of the pad changed and not for the good. These are thinner and they have this awful elastic up the side which i tend to pull before fitting into my panties they do not make me feel dry confident compared to the same pad as of 2013. I still have 2 packets of the pads from 2012 / 2013 and the pad itself was thicker and more comfortable.

Not very good

1 stars

Why Tesco decided to change these pads I have no idea. The ones before stayed on and were much better then these.

Terrible, bring back previous design please.

1 stars

I am really un happy with this new design. They leak, dont fit properly the elasticated edges wont stay flat in your knickers and are not anything as good as the old design.Please bring back the excellent previous design. I only buy these when there is no choice.

Big thin pads

3 stars

Just bought a pack of these pads. They're nice and big giving good coverage but not too thick. However they have that scratchy cloth-feel backing rather than the smooth plastic backing which has a better 'handle' and is more waterproof. Seem to do the job though.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here