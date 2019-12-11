Nature's Store Free From Chocolate Orange Rice Cake 100G

Product Description
- Gluten free wholegrain rice cakes topped with orange flavoured dark chocolate.
- At Nature's Store everything is gluten free and when it comes to deliciousness we're simply not prepared to compromise. We use the best gluten free ingredients nature has to offer to create products so delicious you'll forget you're eating 'free from'.
- Good food ... it's in our nature.
- Made with wholegrain rice
- Gluten & wheat free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (60%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wholegrain Rice (40%)
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Nature's Store,
- Sherriffs Foods Ltd.,
- Market Harborough,
- LE16 7DE.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy our Nature's Store products. If, for any reason, you are not happy with this product, please return it to us in the original packaging with all relevant details. This does not affect statutory rights.
- Visit www.natures-store.co.uk to see our full range of delicious products.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (16.7g)
|Energy
|2031kJ
|339kJ
|-
|485 kcal
|81 kcal
|Fat
|22.7g
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|13.6g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61.4g
|10.3g
|of which sugars
|27.1g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|-
|-
