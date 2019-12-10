Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur 70Cl

OMG!!! This is truly amazing, well done tesco!
Best Salted Caramel Liqueur
My favourite Salted Caramel Liqueur, definitely the best I’ve tasted.
Delicious! Better than the Baileys version
The bestest .
Amazing buy it
Absolutely love this stuff,amazing flavour especially when ice cold
The best .
Smooth, silky and delicious
I like to make cocktails at home and so often search for unique flavours or recipes. Tesco's Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur is a deliciously smooth and rich liqueur which easily challenges bigger rival brands. Tasting notes represent the salted caramel flavour perfectly - entrance with an immediate caramel flavour, the salt "tang" comes in the mid-to-end notes and the creaminess balances the mixture for the late setllement. It's delicious and great all year round, 5 star. I like to use it in my baking, it makes a great icing when used in place of water. Will definitely buy more :)