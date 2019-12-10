By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur 70Cl

5(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur 70Cl
£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy693kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1385kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  Salted caramel Irish cream liqueur. Aromas of caramel with hints of Irish single malt whiskey enveloped in velvety Ballyrashane double cream, sprinkled with sea salt.
  IWSC - Silver 2019
  iwsc.net
  • Salted Caramel Irish Cream Liqueur. Aromas of caramel with hints of Irish single malt whiskey enveloped in velvety Ballyrashane double cream, sprinkled with sea salt.
  Hints of caramel & sea salt in rich double cream
  • Hints of caramel & sea salt in rich double cream
  Suitable for vegetarians
  Pack size: 70cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Neutral Grain Spirit, Milk Proteins, Irish single malt whiskey, Milk, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Trisodium Citrate), Dried Whole Milk, Sea Salt, Glucose Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

11.9

ABV

17% vol

Country

Northern Ireland

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 months.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Northern Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion
  • Shake well before use. Best served poured over ice. We do not recommend mixing with fruit juices or carbonated drinks.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 14 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy1385kJ / 332kcal693kJ / 166kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

OMG!!! This is truly amazing, well done tesco!

5 stars

OMG!!! This is truly amazing, well done tesco!

Best Salted Caramel Liqueur

5 stars

My favourite Salted Caramel Liqueur, definitely the best I've tasted.

Delicious! Better than the Baileys version

5 stars

Delicious! Better than the Baileys version

The bestest .

5 stars

The bestest .

Amazing buy it

5 stars

Absolutely love this stuff,amazing flavour especially when ice cold

The best .

5 stars

The best .

Smooth, silky and delicious

5 stars

I like to make cocktails at home and so often search for unique flavours or recipes. Tesco's Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur is a deliciously smooth and rich liqueur which easily challenges bigger rival brands. Tasting notes represent the salted caramel flavour perfectly - entrance with an immediate caramel flavour, the salt "tang" comes in the mid-to-end notes and the creaminess balances the mixture for the late setllement. It's delicious and great all year round, 5 star. I like to use it in my baking, it makes a great icing when used in place of water. Will definitely buy more :)

