Estrella Damm Beer 660Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- Barley from local farmers malted by Damm with Mediterranean rice
- Pack size: 660ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt (10%), Maize, Rice (1%), Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
3.0
ABV
4.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- C.C. Damm S.L.,
- Rosselló 515,
- 08025 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Importer address
- Marston's PLC,
- Brewery Road,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
Return to
- Marston's PLC,
- Brewery Road,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
660ml ℮
