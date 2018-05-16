Filippo Berio Pure Olive Oil 750Ml

Product Description
- Olive Oil composed of refined olive oils and virgin olive oils
- Oil comprising exclusively olive oils that have undergone refining and oils obtained directly from olives.
- In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
- For sauces, pasta and cooking
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Becomes cloudy below 7°C. This does not affect product quality.
Preparation and Usage
- This versatile all-purpose Olive Oil is excellent for sautéing, grilling and roasting or as a base for sauces.
- It's ideal with everything from meat and poultry to your favourite vegetables.
Name and address
- Salov S.p.A.,
- Via Montramito 1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.filippoberio.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|3378kj-822kcal
|Fat
|91.3 g
|of which saturates
|15.5 g
|Mono-unsaturates
|66.1 g
|Polyunsaturates
|9.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugar
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020