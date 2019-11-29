Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse 750Ml

Delicious
Absolutely delicious - so light and refreshing, and VERY more-ish!
EXCELLENT! 100% recommend.
This is one of the best tasting drinks I've had in years. Lightly bubbly. Very fresh lemon taste. And the mint! Oh, the mint. It tastes like I just picked a couple leaves fresh from the garden, crushed them and put them in the drink. I've never had a mint taste so fresh. Perfect year round.
First time buying it. My grandson and I tried it, and we both said WOW! Great product. On my list for next time. Hope it comes on as a special offer on Tesco.
Gorgeous alternative to alcohol. Sparkling & oozes with the taste of fresh garden mint. A lovely grown up drink. & not sugary sweet like some.
Absolutely lovely drink. I tried it whilst on Sober October and found it a very refreshing alternative to wine. Many 'grown up' soft drinks are too sweet and don't compliment food nicely. This really hits the spot-slightly sharp and not too fizzy. The bottle also looks classy, you feel like you are having a treat. Really good with ice and some fresh mint.
nice and rfefreshing
good value,nice,refreshing soft drink