By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse 750Ml

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse 750Ml
£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml
Per 250ml
  • Energy213kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly sparkling soft drink with spring water, Sicilian lemon juice from concentrate, garden mint extract, sugar and sweeteners.
  • Tesco Finest * Sicilian Lemon & Garden Mint Pressé
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Spring Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (10%), Sugar, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Mint Extract, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides).

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy85kJ / 20kcal213kJ / 50kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.0g12.5g
Sugars4.6g11.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious - so light and refreshing, and VERY more-ish!

EXCELLENT! 100% recommend.

5 stars

This is one of the best tasting drinks I've had in years. Lightly bubbly. Very fresh lemon taste. And the mint! Oh, the mint. It tastes like I just picked a couple leaves fresh from the garden, crushed them and put them in the drink. I've never had a mint taste so fresh. Perfect year round.

First time buying it. My grandson and I tried it,

5 stars

First time buying it. My grandson and I tried it, and we both said WOW! Great product. On my list for next time. Hope it comes on as a special offer on Tesco.

Gorgeous alternative to alcohol. Sparkling & ooz

5 stars

Gorgeous alternative to alcohol. Sparkling & oozes with the taste of fresh garden mint. A lovely grown up drink. & not sugary sweet like some.

Absolutely lovely drink. I tried it whilst on Sobe

5 stars

Absolutely lovely drink. I tried it whilst on Sober October and found it a very refreshing alternative to wine. Many 'grown up' soft drinks are too sweet and don't compliment food nicely. This really hits the spot-slightly sharp and not too fizzy. The bottle also looks classy, you feel like you are having a treat. Really good with ice and some fresh mint.

nice and rfefreshing

5 stars

good value,nice,refreshing soft drink

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Spiced Cranberry & Orange Presse 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Tesco Finest Cox's Apple & Elder Presse 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Belvoir Raspberry Lemonade 75Cl (L

£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Belvoir Elderflower Presse 75Cl (L)

£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here