Tesco Finest Lamb Gravy 350Ml

IT TASTED WONDERFUL I HAVE BEEN TRYING FOR
IT TASTED WONDERFUL I HAVE BEEN TRYING FOR YEARS TO BEAT MY MUM,S GRAVY AND SHE TASTED THIS AND SAID I HAD DONE IT THANK YOU TESCO ,S I GOT FIVE STARS YOU SHOULD BE PROUD
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210kJ / 50kcal
INGREDIENTS: Lamb Stock (75%) (Water, Lamb, Maltodextrin, Salt, Glucose, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Concentrates (Garlic, Carrot, Onion, Celery, Tomato, Leek), Herb Extracts), Red Onion (9%), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Merlot Red Wine (2.5%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Sea Salt, Black Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: Gently shake the pouch for 10 seconds.
Cut the corner opposite the cool touch handle to create a spout. Place directly in the centre of the microwave. Heat on full power.
800W/900W 1/1 min
Stand for 1 minute then heat on full power.
800W/900W 1 mins 45 secs/1 mins 15 secs
Do not heat more than one pouch at once.
Leave to stand for 1 minute. Take care when removing the pouch from the microwave.
Hob
Instructions: Pour the contents of the pouch into a saucepan and heat gently over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.
Medium 4-5 mins
Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K.
4 Servings
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
350ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|¼ of a pouch (88ml)
|Energy
|210kJ / 50kcal
|184kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019