Tesco Finest Onion Gravy 350Ml

Tesco Finest Onion Gravy 350Ml
£ 1.50
£0.43/100ml
¼ of a pouch
  • Energy170kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 193kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Caramelised Onion & Ale Gravy.
  • A sweet, rich gravy, made with caramelised red onions, fennel and full bodied Wessex Ale.
  • Pack size: 350ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Onion (19%), Stout (Barley) (4%), Cornflour, Vegetable Stock (Vegetable Concentrates (Onion, Carrot, Garlic, Pumpkin, Mushroom), Chicory Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper), Caramelised Onion (3%) (Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), White Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper), Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Garlic Purée, Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper, Fennel.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Gently shake the pouch for 10 seconds.
Cut the corner opposite the cool touch handle to create a spout. Place directly in the centre of the microwave. Heat on full power.
800W/900W 2 mins/1 min 30 secs
Stand for 1 minute then heat on full power.
800W/900W 1/1 min
Do not heat more than one pouch at once.
Leave to stand for 1 minute. Take care when removing the pouch from the microwave.

Hob
Instructions: Pour the contents of the pouch into a saucepan and heat gently over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Medium 4-5 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml¼ of a pouch (88ml)
Energy193kJ / 46kcal170kJ / 40kcal
Fat1.0g0.9g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate8.2g7.2g
Sugars3.1g2.7g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein0.8g0.7g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Lazy Gravy

5 stars

Buy this product most weeks so handy and very tasty

