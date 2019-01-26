Tesco Finest Chicken Gravy 350Ml

Changes in packaging
I’m sure this has shrunk in size! I have a family of five and one pouch used to be enough. Not anymore!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 248kJ / 59kcal
INGREDIENTS: Roast Chicken Stock (5%) (Water, Yeast Extract, Chicken Bones, Chicken Fat, Salt, Chicken, Carrot, Onion, Tomato Paste, Bay Leaf, Thyme), Onion (5%), Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sauvignon Blanc (1%), Salt, Tomato Paste, Rosemary, Sage, Bay, Black Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: Gently shake the pouch for 10 seconds.
Cut the corner opposite the cool touch handle to create a spout. Place directly in the centre of the microwave. Heat on full power.
800W/900W 1/1 min
Stand for 1 minute then heat on full power.
800W/900W 1 mins 45 secs/1 mins 15 secs
Do not heat more than one pouch at once.
Leave to stand for 1 minute. Take care when removing the pouch from the microwave.
Hob
Instructions: Pour the contents of the pouch into a saucepan and heat gently over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Medium 4-5 mins
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
350ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|¼ of a pouch (88ml)
|Energy
|248kJ / 59kcal
|218kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
