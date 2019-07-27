Tesco Finest Beef Gravy 350Ml

The gravy is fine. But heating it in my TESCO micr
The gravy is fine. But heating it in my TESCO microwave MG2011 the packaging was just a fraction too tall with the consequence that it fell over and I lost half of the gravy and created an awful mess in the microwave. Next time I will have to decant it into another container.
Disgusting - tastes just like tomato sauce
I should have just put tomato sauce on my dinner. Absolutely spoiled our Sunday Roast beef dinner. Since when does a beef gravy have Tomato concentrate, tomato extract and tomato paste as ingredients. Does anyone ever test your products. Disgusting!!!
Delicious
I used two in a beef casserole and it was really good, the merlot wine flavour comes through, everyone enjoyed it.
Tasty gravy
Nice gravy went well with the roast dinner.