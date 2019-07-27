By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Beef Gravy 350Ml

4
£ 1.50
£0.43/100ml
¼ of a pouch
  • Energy257kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Beef gravy.
  • Made with British Beef A rich savoury gravy with slow cooked beef stock and French Merlot.
  • Pack size: 350ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roast Beef Stock (76%) [Water, Yeast Extract, Beef Fat, Beef Bones, Salt, Tomato Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Tomato Extract, Beef, Tomato Paste, Onion, Carrot, Ground Black Pepper, Sugar, Cornflour, Mushroom Concentrate, Onion Paste, Red Wine Extract], Onion, Cornflour, Beef Dripping, Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Redcurrant Jelly [Sugar, Water, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Merlot Red Wine, Red Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Tomato Purée, Ground Black Pepper, Thyme, Ground Bay Leaf, Rosemary, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Gently shake the pouch for 10 seconds.
Cut the corner opposite the cool touch handle to create a spout. Place directly in the centre of the microwave. Heat on full power.
800W/900W 2 mins/1 mins 30 secs
Stand for 1 minute then heat on full power.
800W/900W 1/1 min
Do not heat more than one pouch at once.
Leave to stand for 1 minute. Take care when removing the pouch from the microwave.

Hob
Instructions: Pour the contents of the pouch into a saucepan and heat gently over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Medium 4-5 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml¼ of a pouch (88ml)
Energy292kJ / 70kcal257kJ / 61kcal
Fat3.5g3.1g
Saturates1.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate6.9g6.1g
Sugars2.0g1.8g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein2.5g2.2g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

The gravy is fine. But heating it in my TESCO micr

2 stars

The gravy is fine. But heating it in my TESCO microwave MG2011 the packaging was just a fraction too tall with the consequence that it fell over and I lost half of the gravy and created an awful mess in the microwave. Next time I will have to decant it into another container.

Disgusting - tastes just like tomato sauce

1 stars

I should have just put tomato sauce on my dinner. Absolutely spoiled our Sunday Roast beef dinner. Since when does a beef gravy have Tomato concentrate, tomato extract and tomato paste as ingredients. Does anyone ever test your products. Disgusting!!!

Delicious

5 stars

I used two in a beef casserole and it was really good, the merlot wine flavour comes through, everyone enjoyed it.

Tasty gravy

4 stars

Nice gravy went well with the roast dinner.

