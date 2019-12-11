By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Monin Vanilla Syrup 250Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
Monin Vanilla Syrup 250Ml
£ 2.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Vanilla Syrup
  • For more beverage inspiration, see www.monin.com, Facebook and the free Monin App.
  • Monin flavours the world
  • Founded in 1912 by Georges Monin and still a family owned company, Monin is the brand of choice for flavouring coffee in more than 140 countries.
  • Just like baristas and bartenders over the world, stretch your creativity and create amazing drinks with Monin!
  • The world leader of professional syrup
  • Pack size: 25cl

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Natural Flavouring, Vanilla Extracts, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative Agent: E202

Storage

Best before end: see bottle.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Monin Tips
  • Whether it's a Vanilla latte for your morning coffee or a Hazelnut hot chocolate to relax with in the evening, Monin has the flavours to suit your tastes and moods.

Name and address

  • Monin,
  • 18000 Bourges,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2LE.

Return to

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2LE.
  • Tel +44 (0) 1795 476154
  • E-mail: inquiries@myspecialcoffee.co.uk
  • www.myspecialcoffee.co.uk

Net Contents

25cl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 324 kcal-1353 kJ
Fat 0 g
Of which saturated fat 0 g
Carbohydrates80.2 g
Of which sugars 79.8 g
Proteins0 g
Salt 0.01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious used in coffee

5 stars

Yes good Quality ALWAYS use in coffee

Surreal

4 stars

What on earth made you think this is a suitable substitution for coffee filter papers?

Usually bought next

Monin Caramel Syrup 250Ml

£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Tesco Passion Fruit 3 Pack

£ 1.25
£0.42/each

Tesco Ingredient Lime Juice 250Ml

£ 0.85
£3.40/litre

Rubicon Still Passion Fruit Juice Drink 1 L Carton

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here