Monin Vanilla Syrup 250Ml

Delicious used in coffee
Yes good Quality ALWAYS use in coffee
Surreal
What on earth made you think this is a suitable substitution for coffee filter papers?
Offer
Sugar, Water, Natural Flavouring, Vanilla Extracts, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative Agent: E202
Best before end: see bottle.
Product of France
25cl
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|324 kcal-1353 kJ
|Fat
|0 g
|Of which saturated fat
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|80.2 g
|Of which sugars
|79.8 g
|Proteins
|0 g
|Salt
|0.01 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019