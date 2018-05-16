Ella's Kitchen Veggie Moussaka

Product Description
- Veggie Moussaka with Lentils + a Sprinkle of Cinnamon
- P.S. let's be friends!
- Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
- Hello, I'm an organic veggie moussaka meal, filled with vegetables + lentils, topped with a creamy sauce. I'm super scrummy and am bursting with 7 different veggies to make toddler tummies happy.
- I'm made for toddlers aged 1-3 years who are ready for yummier, chunkier grown up food. My chunks can be easily mashed down.
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- I'm packed in a protective atmosphere.
- I'm organic
- Packed with veggies
- Chunky + mashable
- Tasty toddler meals
- No added sugar or salt
- No concentrates
- No additives or colourings
- Pack size: 200G
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Organic Vegetables 56% (Tomatoes (14%) Carrots, Potatoes, Aubergines (7%), Onions, Red Peppers and Yellow Peppers (3%)), Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 23%, Organic Vegetable Stock 12% (Water and Organic ingredients: Rice Flour, Onions, Carrots, Turmeric, Pepper, Sunflower Oil and Parsley), Organic Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 3%, Organic Red Lentils 3%, Organic Cornflour 3%, Organic Garlic <1%, Organic Mixed Herbs and Spices (Cinnamon, Cloves, Oregano and Turmeric) <1%, Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, unheated food can be stored in a covered dish in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Please do not reheat me or freeze me - I won't like it!
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Warning: When a child over 12 months is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|286kJ/68kcal
|572kJ/136kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|4.6g
|-of which saturates
|1.4g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|16.8g
|-of which sugars
|2.8g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.6g
|Protein
|2.8g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.20g
Safety information
Warning: When a child over 12 months is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020