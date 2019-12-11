Monin Caramel Syrup 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Caramel Syrup
- For more beverage inspiration see www.monin.com and the free Monin App.
- The world leader of professional syrup
- For speciality coffee
- Make your favourite flavoured coffee at home!
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: E150a
Storage
Best before end: see bottle.
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Monin,
- 18000 Bourges,
- France.
Return to
- www.monin.com
Net Contents
25cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|309 kcal-1293 kJ
|Fat
|0 g
|Of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|76.4 g
|Of which sugars
|76.4 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019