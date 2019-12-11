By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Monin Caramel Syrup 250Ml

Monin Caramel Syrup 250Ml
£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Caramel Syrup
  • For more beverage inspiration see www.monin.com and the free Monin App.
  • The world leader of professional syrup
  • For speciality coffee
  • Make your favourite flavoured coffee at home!
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: E150a

Storage

Best before end: see bottle.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Monin,
  • 18000 Bourges,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.monin.com

Net Contents

25cl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 309 kcal-1293 kJ
Fat 0 g
Of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 76.4 g
Of which sugars 76.4 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.03 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

