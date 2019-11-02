Tesco Black Soft Cover Notebook Large 96 Sheets

Delivery in rain soaking books thanks tesco
Thanks tesco for delivery in the rain and getting book soaking and I never noticed as the delivery man have put them in my own bags at the door ..well done to you
Professional
Great product. Good quality and looks professional if going to a meeting
tactile cover, excellent quality paper, good value
I often buy the soft cover note books in bulk as I use the for everything - day book at work, account records, diary/journal. The cover feels lovely and the paper is such good quality and lovely to write on. Really good value for money!! Keep selling them Tesco!! I love them!!
Wonderful book!
I have bought this before, and will continue to buy it. Best notebook I've used!