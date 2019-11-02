By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Black Soft Cover Notebook Large 96 Sheets

Write a review
Tesco Black Soft Cover Notebook Large 96 Sheets
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Leather-effect cover. Ruled pages
  • A4 size
  • 96 sheets of 80gsm acid free cream paper
  • A4 Grey Soft Cover Ruled Notebook:PU cover,80 gsm acid free cream paper, 96 sheets

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Delivery in rain soaking books thanks tesco

1 stars

Thanks tesco for delivery in the rain and getting book soaking and I never noticed as the delivery man have put them in my own bags at the door ..well done to you

Professional

5 stars

Great product. Good quality and looks professional if going to a meeting

tactile cover, excellent quality paper, good value

5 stars

I often buy the soft cover note books in bulk as I use the for everything - day book at work, account records, diary/journal. The cover feels lovely and the paper is such good quality and lovely to write on. Really good value for money!! Keep selling them Tesco!! I love them!!

Wonderful book!

5 stars

I have bought this before, and will continue to buy it. Best notebook I've used!

