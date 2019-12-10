Kopparberg Spiced Apple 500Ml
Product Description
- Apple Cider with a Taste of Cinnamon.
- Spiced Apple has a warming apple sweetness and subtle woody aroma that is balanced with a hint of cinnamon. Can be served both hot and cold.
- Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider & fruit lager. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden.
- Pack size: 500ml
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
- A warm apple sweetness and subtle woody aroma with a hint of cinnamon.
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
4% vol
Country
Sweden
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Front Label
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy warm or chilled
- Hot Serve Instructions: Gently turn the bottle upside down and back before opening to ensure the taste of cinnamon moves fully through the cider. Carefully pour the cider into a pan and gently heat until warm. Do not boil. Serve in a glass with a handle or cup and sit back and enjoy our very special cider. Skali (cheers).
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Brewery,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.kopparbergs.se
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml
