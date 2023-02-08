Cawston Press Apple & Summer Berries 3X200ml
Product Description
- Apple, Strawberry & Raspberry Juice Drink
- Our fruit waters are simply pressed fruit that has been shaken up with water and popped into small recyclable carton with a paper straw. All Cawston Press' fruit juice is picked & pressed and never made with concentrate juice. We harvest the best apples and pick the ripest strawberries and raspberries, whilst they are brimming with flavour, we press them and then we blend them with spring water. These drinks are 60% pressed juice, and they are school approved.
- Unlike many other children's drinks, we love creating delicious drinks as straightforward, and as natural as possible. This is because, let's face it, nature knows best. All our drinks are inspired by British summertime flavours, are made with natural ingredients and contain no artificial sweeteners, colours or preservatives. Our drinks are gluten free and suitable for vegans. We never add sugar, or artificial sweeteners so you can rest assured that all that deliciousness is 100% pure and natural, straight from the fruit.
- Our drinks a little bit of refreshment that is perfect for family days out, lunch boxes, lunch breaks, snack times and picnics in the garden and in the country and also children's parties.
- All our juice is 100% pure pressed juice and a serving of 200ml of pure juice provides 1 of your 5 a day
- No added sugar
- Not from concentrate
- Free from artificial colours, flavours, preservatives and sweeteners
- Vegan friendly
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans and big kids
- Pack size: 600ML
Information
Ingredients
54% Pressed Apple Juice, Still Water, 4% Strawberry Puree, 2% Raspberry Puree, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store ambient, enjoy chilled
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before drinking
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Net Contents
3 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|107kJ/25kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|Of which Sugars**
|5.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.0g
|Vitamin C
|15mg (18% NRV*)
|*Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|**Naturally occurring sugar from fruit
|-
