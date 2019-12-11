Whitworths Juicy Large Prunes 200G

Very Delicious
Small and dry
Prunes small and dry not juicy as advertised.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 679kJ
Partially Rehydrated Prunes (98%), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. Best before end date see base of pack.
Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK.
This pack contains approx. 6 servings
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|679kJ
|204kJ
|-
|161kcal
|48kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|33.9g
|10.2g
|of which sugars**
|33.9g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|Potassium
|760.0mg (38.0% NRV†)
|228mg (11.4% NRV†)
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|†NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain.
