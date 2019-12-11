By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Juicy Large Prunes 200G

3.5(2)Write a review
Whitworths Juicy Large Prunes 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

Each 100g serving contains
  • Energy204kJ 48kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 679kJ

Product Description

  • Partially Rehydrated Prunes
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all… our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
  • We travel to the Colchagua Valley, just south of Santiago to source the finest Chilean Prunes. When the plums are perfectly ripe they are gently shaken from the trees, they are then left to dry with a perfect backdrop in the Chilean sun, until they reach the perfect levels of moisture and sweetness.
  • Snack happy... our Chilean Orchard Prunes are the perfect healthy snack for the whole family! Not only are they the most juicy prunes but they are part of your 5 a day!
  • Visit our website for healthy snacking ideas, recipes and much more
  • www.whitworths.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram now!
  • Sweet, moist & tasty
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • High in potassium
  • Source of fibre
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Prunes (98%), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. Best before end date see base of pack.

Produce of

Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Whitworths Ltd.,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd.,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 679kJ204kJ
-161kcal48kcal
Fat 0.4g0.1g
of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 33.9g10.2g
of which sugars** 33.9g10.2g
Fibre 5.7g1.7g
Protein 2.5g0.8g
Salt TraceTrace
Potassium 760.0mg (38.0% NRV†)228mg (11.4% NRV†)
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--
†NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Delicious

5 stars

Very Delicious

Small and dry

2 stars

Prunes small and dry not juicy as advertised.

