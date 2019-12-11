By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Extra Juicy Raisins 325G

Whitworths Extra Juicy Raisins 325G
£ 2.00
£6.16/kg

Offer

100 g contains
  • Energy1245kJ 293kcal
    15%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Partially Rehydrated Raisins
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all… our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
  • We've specially chosen the Thompson Raisin for baking as its small size ensures a nice, even distribution throughout your recipe. Also, we add in a little extra moisture so they stay nice and juicy in your bakes.
  • Get creative... visit our website for recipe ideas and much more
  • www.whitworths.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram now!
  • Small & sweet for perfect bakes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks.For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 10 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1245kJ / 293kcal373kJ / 88kcal
Fat 0.4g0.1g
of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 69.3g20.8g
of which sugars**69.3g20.8g
Fibre 2.0g0.6g
Protein 2.1g0.6g
Salt 0.1gTrace
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--

