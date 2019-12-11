Whitworths Extra Juicy Raisins 325G
Offer
- Energy1245kJ 293kcal15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 293kcal
Product Description
- Partially Rehydrated Raisins
- Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all… our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
- We've specially chosen the Thompson Raisin for baking as its small size ensures a nice, even distribution throughout your recipe. Also, we add in a little extra moisture so they stay nice and juicy in your bakes.
- Get creative... visit our website for recipe ideas and much more
- www.whitworths.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram now!
- Small & sweet for perfect bakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 325g
Information
Ingredients
Partially Rehydrated Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks.For best before date see base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 10 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1245kJ / 293kcal
|373kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|69.3g
|20.8g
|of which sugars**
|69.3g
|20.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Trace
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019