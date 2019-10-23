By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 16 Piece Chinese Selection 322G

2(7)Write a review
Tesco 16 Piece Chinese Selection 322G
£ 2.50
£7.77/kg
One vegetable spring roll (18g)
  • Energy217kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1204kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Chicken Wontons: Chicken and mixed vegetables in pastry. 6 Vegetable Spring Rolls: Crisp pastries filled with red peppers, beansprouts and water chestnuts, flavoured with ginger, garlic and sesame oil. 4 Prawn Toasts: Minced prawn and vegetables on white bread topped with sesame seeds and water chestnuts. A sweet chilli dip with garlic, chill and red pepper.
  • Crispy chicken wontons, vegetable spring rolls and prawn toasts with a sweet chilli dipping sauce
  • Pack size: 322g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Wonton: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Red Pepper, Potato, Peas, Rice Flour, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Water, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Wheat Gluten, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Chilli Powder.

Vegetable Spring Roll: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (9%), Red Pepper (9%), Cabbage, Rice Flour, Spring Onion, Sweetcorn, Soya Bean, Bean Sprouts, Water Chestnut, Potato Starch, Water, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Plum, Cornflour, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Acetic Acid, Thickener (Pectin).

Prawn Toast: Bread, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (30%), Water Chestnut, Sesame Seed, Dried Egg White, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, White Pepper.

Bread contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Sweet Chilli Dip: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli (2%), Salt, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fructose, Soya Bean, Onion Powder, Onion Juice, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Rice Flour, Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown.Defrost sweet chilli dip thoroughly and stir before use Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-14 mins
Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 15-17 mins
Place product on a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-17 minutes. Do not re-heat. Serve with dip.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging and dip.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

322g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1204kJ / 289kcal217kJ / 52kcal
Fat16.9g3.0g
Saturates1.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate29.0g5.2g
Sugars3.4g0.6g
Fibre3.1g0.6g
Protein3.6g0.6g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

NOT THE SAME PRODUCT USELESS TO BE HONEST

1 stars

This is not the same selection they sold before.The chillie sauce is missing, the spring rolls are not up to much and never will I buy again BARRY IN LFORD

Awful. The only nice thing was the prawn taste. Th

1 stars

Awful. The only nice thing was the prawn taste. The Wontons are not light and flaky, instead they are heavy and doughy and have a small blob of filling paste. Spring rolls had no flavour and dismal filling.

We have bought this Chinese meal box twice in the

1 stars

We have bought this Chinese meal box twice in the past and been very happy with it, but bought it yesterday 19/09/19 and it wasn't the same product was terrible the rice tasted awful,the chicken in the sweet and sour was terrible, the chow mein well that was another disaster tasted awful and the prawn crackers were as hard as nails the full box was that bad we threw the full meal away, shame on Tesco I'm beginning to loose faith in them and a lot of there own brand products will not be buying this or any Tesco brand product again!

Thick, dry pastry. Very powdery dry filling

1 stars

I have had the same or similar items from Tesco previously and thoroughly enjoyed them, however these were awful and most of it went in the bin. I will not be purchasing again. The prawn toast was lovely, very subtle flavor (even my husband enjoyed them and he hates prawn). This was unfortunately the only enjoyable part of the dish. The Spring rolls were tasty, however the pastry was so thick it was dry and powdery and not pleasant to eat (2 of the 6 went in the bin) The chicken wontons again had a tasty filling, however it was very dry and there wasn’t much of it. Also the pastry was so thick and dry that we were unable to eat any of these (all 6 of these went in the bin)

recommended

5 stars

very tasty!

More prawns, please

2 stars

Won Tons and spring rolls should have prawns otherwise chicken paste is Yuk!

Poor wontons

3 stars

Spring rolls and sesame toast very good but wontons wrap is too thick and not crisp. Selection sold by you previous to this one was much nicer.

Usually bought next

Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Tesco 12 Indian Selection 320G

£ 2.50
£0.78/100g

Offer

Tesco Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken 350G

£ 3.50
£10.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here