Tesco 16 Piece Chinese Selection 322G

NOT THE SAME PRODUCT USELESS TO BE HONEST
This is not the same selection they sold before.The chillie sauce is missing, the spring rolls are not up to much and never will I buy again BARRY IN LFORD
Awful. The only nice thing was the prawn taste. The Wontons are not light and flaky, instead they are heavy and doughy and have a small blob of filling paste. Spring rolls had no flavour and dismal filling.
We have bought this Chinese meal box twice in the past and been very happy with it, but bought it yesterday 19/09/19 and it wasn't the same product was terrible the rice tasted awful,the chicken in the sweet and sour was terrible, the chow mein well that was another disaster tasted awful and the prawn crackers were as hard as nails the full box was that bad we threw the full meal away, shame on Tesco I'm beginning to loose faith in them and a lot of there own brand products will not be buying this or any Tesco brand product again!
Thick, dry pastry. Very powdery dry filling
I have had the same or similar items from Tesco previously and thoroughly enjoyed them, however these were awful and most of it went in the bin. I will not be purchasing again. The prawn toast was lovely, very subtle flavor (even my husband enjoyed them and he hates prawn). This was unfortunately the only enjoyable part of the dish. The Spring rolls were tasty, however the pastry was so thick it was dry and powdery and not pleasant to eat (2 of the 6 went in the bin) The chicken wontons again had a tasty filling, however it was very dry and there wasn’t much of it. Also the pastry was so thick and dry that we were unable to eat any of these (all 6 of these went in the bin)
recommended
very tasty!
More prawns, please
Won Tons and spring rolls should have prawns otherwise chicken paste is Yuk!
Poor wontons
Spring rolls and sesame toast very good but wontons wrap is too thick and not crisp. Selection sold by you previous to this one was much nicer.