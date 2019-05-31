Tesco Cheese Burgers In Buns 469G

Relish ruins it
Fine, but the relish it comes with is terrible. Like liquid.
Why are you not selling this anymore?!
This is a decent product. Not sure why they have stopped selling them.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ / 251kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Beef Burgers, Bread Buns, Burger Relish, Processed Cheese Slices.
For British variant:
Beef Burgers contain: British Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.
For Scotch variant:
Beef Burgers contain: Scotch Beef PGI (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.
For Irish variant:
Beef Burgers contains: Irish Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.
Bread Buns contain: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Processing Aid (Calcium Carbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Burger Relish contains: Water, Sugar, Corn Starch, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Gherkin, White Onion, Green Pepper, Onion Purée, Citric Acid, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Mustard Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Pimento Powder, Clove.
Processed Cheese Slices contain: Cheese (contains Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid) (Milk) (60%), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphates), Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Proteins, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place the beef burger under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally. During the final minute of cooking, place both halves of the bun under the grill and lightly toast on both sides. Place the grilled burger on top of the base of the bun, then add one slice of cheese. Add half the contents of the burger relish on the top of the bun. Layer over the 'cheese and burger' and serve. Medium/High 14-16 mins
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland
2 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
469g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese burger (212g*)
|Energy
|1050kJ / 251kcal
|2226kJ / 531kcal
|Fat
|11.3g
|24.0g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|11.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|44.9g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.1g
|Protein
|15.5g
|32.9g
|Salt
|1.1g
|2.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 469g typically weighs 424g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019