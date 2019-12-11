By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tulip Premium Cured Chicken Breast 200G

Tulip Premium Cured Chicken Breast 200G
£ 1.65
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Formed from cuts of cured chicken breast with added water.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (81%), Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Carrageenan), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer to a suitable container, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some small bones may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tulip Ltd.,
  • Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 343kJ/81kcal
Fat 1g
- of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 0g
- of which sugars 0g
Protein 18g
Salt 2.5g

Safety information

