Schwarzkopf Got2b Beach Matte Paste 100Ml

Product Description
- Beach Matt Paste
- It's got to be got2b! Get the surf style look! Whether tousled, dishevelled, tame or straight - main thing, it's matt. For surfer styles with medium hold3, this matt-effect texturizing paste is right for you.
- For surfer looks
- No stickiness
- Matt effect
- Tousle + texturize, medium hold3
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Cera Alba (Beeswax, Cire d'Abeille), Cera Carnauba (Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Cire de Carnauba), Isopropyl Myristate, Glyceryl Stearate, Petrolatum, Parfum (Fragrance), Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-8 Beeswax, Phenoxyethanol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Benzyl Alcohol, Mica, Geraniol, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides), CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 15985 (Yellow 6)
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Use on damp or dry hair. Rub into your palms & tousle, flatten or twist single sections of hair as you like.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
- UK 0800 3289214
- IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
100ml ℮
