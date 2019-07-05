Maggi So Tender Italian Herbs Chicken 23G

Wonderful
I bought these wraps some time ago and they changed cooking for myself, especially chicken! They keep the chicken so wonderfully moist and flavoursome and quick to cook instead of having to heat an oven. Only negative why do they use PALM OIL..some friends fell in love with them but refuse to use them when they discovered Palm Oil was an ingredient..could this possibly be changed? Palm Oil is not environmental friendly, spoiling the environment for the orangutan. Would have scored this five stars if Palm Oil wasn't used.
Delicious
I eat this at least twice a week with potatoes or rice and veg! Delicious
What a load of rubbish
These are a absolute load of rubbish only 23g net weight where as the cook in a bag are 47g can't do them in the oven and can only fit 2 in a frying pan at the same time but the instructions say cook time 20 mins so you need 2 frying pans for that
Tasty
Tried the Italian herbs chicken. I found it in my sisters food store while I was looking after her house when she was on holiday. Have tried most of them now and really like the garlic one. Excellent idea and works well
It is really So Tender (and So Yummy)!
Maggi's So Tender Cooking Papers is definitely my go-to product for cooking deliciously flavoured, tender chicken. This product allow any person, to prepare wonderfully cooked chicken without having knowledge of what spices to use to bring out and combine fantastic flavours. This chicken can be served with cooked rice or mashed potatoes; can also be served cold, sliced with a side salad - ideal for a summer-time lunch. Yummy!
Taste sensation
I buy this quite often and each time it gives the chicken an amazing pizazz! It is so tasty, you come back for more. Even my young children enjoy the chicken more when it’s done the ‘tasty tender Maggi’ way! Make the ordinary, extraordinary.
GREAT TASTE
I brought this as my family were fed up with plain chicken, NO more plain chicken in our house, I cannot wait to try the others, even my fussy 16 Year Old ate the lot.
easy to use
bought this a week ago and was so pleased with it. So easy to use, wrap the chicken in the paper gently fry and 20 mins later a gorgeous, tasty meal. The chicken stays moist and the taste in superb. A great easy meal for mid week that all the familly enjoyed
Easy and very tasty
My wife and I thought we would give these a go after my father recommended them....we were not disappointed, so easy to cook and made a bog standard chicken breast very tasty!
Tastes fantastic it easy to make
I bought this a week ago and I'm so happy with it you just wrap the chicken and let it cook