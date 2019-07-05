By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi So Tender Italian Herbs Chicken 23G

5(23)Write a review
Maggi So Tender Italian Herbs Chicken 23G
£ 1.00
£4.35/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy1338 kJ 317 kcal
    16%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt0.87g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoned Cooking Paper for Italian Herbs Chicken.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Maggi® So Tender® Italian Herbs Chicken makes it easy to prepare deliciously tender Italian herbs chicken in the pan. Each pack contains four seasoned cooking papers, infused with a simple combination of Italian herbs to pan fry flavoursome, tender chicken with no need to add oil!
  • An easy way to make delicious chicken in the pan for a dinner that the whole family will love. Our special Papyrus paper® contains all the garlic you need to flavour your meat whilst keeping it tender
  • To use Maggi® So Tender® Italian Herbs Chicken, add four skinless chicken breasts to your shopping list. Now you have your chicken, get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, simply wrap and press the meat in the garlic seasoned cooking paper. Then cook the wrapped meat flat in the pan for deliciously tender garlic herb chicken. There you have it - Maggi® So Tender® Italian Herbs Chicken! For 2 of your 5 a day, why not make a meal of our Italian Herbs Chicken with new potatoes, runner beans and carrots?
  • Take a tip from Maggi® - try cooking with salmon fillets or pork if you prefer. So Tender® isn't just delicious with chicken!
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Tender® Italian Herbs Chicken seasoned cooking papers, why not try another of our So Tender® flavours, like So Tender® Paprika Chicken?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Pack of 4 seasoned cooking papers for chicken that's So Tender®
  • Pan fry flavoursome, tender chicken, with no need to add oil
  • Each paper is infused with a simple combination of Italian herbs
  • Pack size: 23g

Information

Ingredients

Palm Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Herbs (Basil (2.7%), Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme (1.4%), Oregano, Savory), Tomato (9.44%), Vegetable Fibre (Pea, Chicory), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Wheat Gluten, Salt, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Sugar), Flavourings, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Maize Starch, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Celery and Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once open use within 14 days and do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Pre-heat a large non-stick frying pan for 2 minutes, (Gas: low heat), (Electric: half of maximum heat).
  • Do not add oil.
  • 2 Use one seasoning paper per chicken breast. Open out the seasoning paper and place the chicken breast (150g) on the seasoned side. Fold the paper over to wrap the chicken. Press down firmly and flatten by hand to a maximum thickness of 2.5cm.
  • See measuring guide below.
  • 3 Place the wrapped chicken portions flat in the pan and cook for 10 minutes on each side (Gas: low heat), (Electric: half of maximum heat). Ensure the chicken is fully cooked and piping hot throughout.
  • Thicker Portions may take longer to cook. Enjoy your tender Italian herbs chicken with new potatoes, green beans, carrots and tomatoes.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. This product is not suitable for use in the microwave, oven, or the grill. If the seasoning starts to over-brown, reduce the heat slightly and increase the cooking time until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy1840kJ289kJ1338kJ
-444kcal68kcal317kcal16%
Fat34.1g0.7g3.1g4%
of which: saturates13.7g0.2g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate22.5g7.4g34.4g13%
of which: sugars10.4g1.8g8.3g9%
Fibre11.3g1.6g7.3g-
Protein6.2g7.3g34.1g68%
Salt18.48g0.16g0.87g15%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

23 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Wonderful

4 stars

I bought these wraps some time ago and they changed cooking for myself, especially chicken! They keep the chicken so wonderfully moist and flavoursome and quick to cook instead of having to heat an oven. Only negative why do they use PALM OIL..some friends fell in love with them but refuse to use them when they discovered Palm Oil was an ingredient..could this possibly be changed? Palm Oil is not environmental friendly, spoiling the environment for the orangutan. Would have scored this five stars if Palm Oil wasn't used.

Delicious

5 stars

I eat this at least twice a week with potatoes or rice and veg! Delicious

What a load of rubbish

1 stars

These are a absolute load of rubbish only 23g net weight where as the cook in a bag are 47g can't do them in the oven and can only fit 2 in a frying pan at the same time but the instructions say cook time 20 mins so you need 2 frying pans for that

Tasty

5 stars

Tried the Italian herbs chicken. I found it in my sisters food store while I was looking after her house when she was on holiday. Have tried most of them now and really like the garlic one. Excellent idea and works well

It is really So Tender (and So Yummy)!

5 stars

Maggi's So Tender Cooking Papers is definitely my go-to product for cooking deliciously flavoured, tender chicken. This product allow any person, to prepare wonderfully cooked chicken without having knowledge of what spices to use to bring out and combine fantastic flavours. This chicken can be served with cooked rice or mashed potatoes; can also be served cold, sliced with a side salad - ideal for a summer-time lunch. Yummy!

Taste sensation

5 stars

I buy this quite often and each time it gives the chicken an amazing pizazz! It is so tasty, you come back for more. Even my young children enjoy the chicken more when it’s done the ‘tasty tender Maggi’ way! Make the ordinary, extraordinary.

GREAT TASTE

5 stars

I brought this as my family were fed up with plain chicken, NO more plain chicken in our house, I cannot wait to try the others, even my fussy 16 Year Old ate the lot.

easy to use

5 stars

bought this a week ago and was so pleased with it. So easy to use, wrap the chicken in the paper gently fry and 20 mins later a gorgeous, tasty meal. The chicken stays moist and the taste in superb. A great easy meal for mid week that all the familly enjoyed

Easy and very tasty

5 stars

My wife and I thought we would give these a go after my father recommended them....we were not disappointed, so easy to cook and made a bog standard chicken breast very tasty!

Tastes fantastic it easy to make

5 stars

I bought this a week ago and I'm so happy with it you just wrap the chicken and let it cook

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

