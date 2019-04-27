Maggi So Tender Garlic Chicken 23G

+Great for one or two
I keped see adverts for your cook in a bag flavors but they were all for 4 people ( i am on my own ocaisionaly 2 of us) then i saw the papers version They are sow easy and quick and the flavour isvery good i have recomended them to friends
OH MY GOSH!!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this product! Chicken fillets end result is exactly like the picture in the packaging. Sadly our stores in South Africa at work no more stocking. Please assist me.
Excellent! But nowhere in South Africa???
I discovered this product - cannot remember where I got it from but it is soooooo awesome and delicious! But I cannot find it anywhere in South Africa???
My favourite meal
I bought this for the first time a month ago and I am now obsessed with it! The cooking time is spot on for tender, juicy chicken and the flavour of the packet is fantastic. I have this at least once a week now.
Easy to use
Cooks as it says on the packet, chicken is so tender...and tasty!
Incredible taste
I bought some garlic chicken today it was so tasty huge fan of your products unfortunately most I can't get locally in fact I'm unable to find them would be awesome if you could send me some of your yummy products to review such as your chow mein noodles chilli garlic sauce curry noodles and Italian meatballs would be so good to try will remain a loyal customer of your yummy delicious products
So Easy
Thought we would give this a try and we are very glad we did. It's so easy to do, hardly any mess and a yummy meal at the end of it. Already recommended to others and we are definitely going to have this again.
Delicious
I bought this to try as a quick dinner. It was very easy to make and the chicken was full of flavour and my children (very fussy eaters) really enjoyed it.
All
I love these products, so easy, simple to use and taste great
Succulent
Love this. Juicy chicken every time. My two boys love Maggi garlic chicken. So easy too