Maggi So Tender Garlic Chicken 23G

Maggi So Tender Garlic Chicken 23G
£ 1.00
£4.35/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy1387 kJ 328 kcal
    16%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.96g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1818 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoned Cooking Paper for Garlic Chicken.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Good to know
  • Each of our Meal Suggestions contains 2 portions towards your 5 a Day
  • Seasoned cooking papers for tender chicken
  • No need to add oil
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 23g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Garlic (23%), Tomato), Salt, Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)), Sunflower Oil, Herbs and Spices (Coriander, Nutmeg, Black Pepper (0.9%), Turmeric, Parsley (2.4%), Curry Powder (Turmeric, Cumin, Caraway, Coriander, Black Pepper, Pimento, Chilli Pepper, Ginger, Salt, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Garlic (0.01%), Star Anise)), Corn Starch, Sugar, Flavouring, Onion, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Milk, Egg, Soya, Celery and Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once open use within 14 days and do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Pre-heat a large non-stick frying pan for 2 minutes, (Gas: low heat), (Electric: half of maximum heat).
  • Do not add oil.
  • 2 Use one seasoning paper per chicken breast. Open out the seasoning paper and place the chicken breast (150g) on the seasoned side. Fold the paper over to wrap the chicken. Press down firmly and flatten by hand to a maximum thickness of 2.5cm.
  • 3 Place the wrapped chicken portions flat in the pan and cook for 10 minutes on each side (Gas: low heat), (Electric: half of maximum heat). Ensure the chicken is fully cooked and piping hot throughout.
  • Thicker Portions may take longer to cook. Enjoy your tender Garlic chicken with potato wedges and salad.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. This product is not suitable for use in the microwave, oven, or the grill. If the seasoning starts to over-brown, reduce the heat slightly and increase the cooking time until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per 100g as prepared**% RI*
Energy 1818 kJ360 kJ1387 kJ
-439 kcal86 kcal329 kcal16%
Fat33.5g2.3g8.8g13%
of which: saturates13.7g0.4g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate29.7g6.9g26.6g10%
of which: sugars7.8g1.3g5.2g6%
Fibre5.0g1.2g4.7g-
Protein 6.0g8.7g33.6g67%
Salt20.75g0.25g0.96g16%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

29 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

+Great for one or two

5 stars

I keped see adverts for your cook in a bag flavors but they were all for 4 people ( i am on my own ocaisionaly 2 of us) then i saw the papers version They are sow easy and quick and the flavour isvery good i have recomended them to friends

OH MY GOSH!!

5 stars

LOVE LOVE LOVE this product! Chicken fillets end result is exactly like the picture in the packaging. Sadly our stores in South Africa at work no more stocking. Please assist me.

Excellent! But nowhere in South Africa???

5 stars

I discovered this product - cannot remember where I got it from but it is soooooo awesome and delicious! But I cannot find it anywhere in South Africa???

My favourite meal

5 stars

I bought this for the first time a month ago and I am now obsessed with it! The cooking time is spot on for tender, juicy chicken and the flavour of the packet is fantastic. I have this at least once a week now.

Easy to use

5 stars

Cooks as it says on the packet, chicken is so tender...and tasty!

Incredible taste

5 stars

I bought some garlic chicken today it was so tasty huge fan of your products unfortunately most I can't get locally in fact I'm unable to find them would be awesome if you could send me some of your yummy products to review such as your chow mein noodles chilli garlic sauce curry noodles and Italian meatballs would be so good to try will remain a loyal customer of your yummy delicious products

So Easy

5 stars

Thought we would give this a try and we are very glad we did. It's so easy to do, hardly any mess and a yummy meal at the end of it. Already recommended to others and we are definitely going to have this again.

Delicious

5 stars

I bought this to try as a quick dinner. It was very easy to make and the chicken was full of flavour and my children (very fussy eaters) really enjoyed it.

All

5 stars

I love these products, so easy, simple to use and taste great

Succulent

5 stars

Love this. Juicy chicken every time. My two boys love Maggi garlic chicken. So easy too

