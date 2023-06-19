Nature Valley Oats & Honey Special Value 20 Pack

Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and honey.

Packed with wholegrain oats and honey, Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats & Honey bars are the perfect on-the-go snack, which are there for you, whenever you need it most. Nature is bountiful, that's why each of our packs contains two delicious bars, to make the most of your day.

Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like oats and honey. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!

20 Bars (10x2)

100% Wholegrain Oats Lactose free No Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 420G

Ingredients

Whole Grain Rolled Oats (60%), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Honey (3%), Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy, Wheat, Peanut and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 10 portions

Net Contents

10 x 42g ℮

