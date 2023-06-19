We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Valley Oats & Honey Special Value 20 Pack

Nature Valley Oats & Honey Special Value 20 Pack

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

2x Portion (42g)
Energy
823kJ
196kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

-

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.3g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

-

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1960 kJ/

Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and honey.
Packed with wholegrain oats and honey, Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats & Honey bars are the perfect on-the-go snack, which are there for you, whenever you need it most. Nature is bountiful, that's why each of our packs contains two delicious bars, to make the most of your day.
Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like oats and honey. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
20 Bars (10x2)© General Mills
100% Wholegrain OatsLactose freeNo Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 420G

Ingredients

Whole Grain Rolled Oats (60%), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Honey (3%), Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy, Wheat, Peanut and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 10 portions

Net Contents

10 x 42g ℮

Additives

Free From ColoursFree From Preservatives

