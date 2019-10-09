By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
La Rochelle Bacon Flavour Sprinkles 120G

La Rochelle Bacon Flavour Sprinkles 120G
£ 1.25
£1.05/100g

Product Description

  • Pre-Dried Bread Pieces Lightly Coated with Bacon Flavour
  • Oven baked recipe
  • Versatile crunchy sprinkles!
  • Perfect with any salad, soup or pasta!
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Fortified with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Non-Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Salt, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Yeast, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Roasted Barley Malt Flour, Smoked Maltodextrin, Smoked Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.
  • Visit our website at www.symingtons.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2135kJ (511kCal)
Fat 28.2g
Saturates 13.5g
Carbohydrate 53.9g
Of which sugars 1.9g
Fibre 2.4g
Protein 9.2g
Salt 2.8g

Love these and so do my children and they are not

4 stars

Love these and so do my children and they are not vegetarians. These are great for salad and pasta! Haven't been able to get these online at Tesco before, so glad I can now.

