La Rochelle Bacon Flavour Sprinkles 120G

Love these and so do my children and they are not vegetarians. These are great for salad and pasta! Haven't been able to get these online at Tesco before, so glad I can now.
Wheat Flour (Fortified with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Non-Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Salt, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Yeast, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Roasted Barley Malt Flour, Smoked Maltodextrin, Smoked Salt
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Produced in the UK
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2135kJ (511kCal)
|Fat
|28.2g
|Saturates
|13.5g
|Carbohydrate
|53.9g
|Of which sugars
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|9.2g
|Salt
|2.8g
