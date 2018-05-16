Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey 5X42g

- Energy805kJ 192kcal10%
Product Description
- Crunchy cereal bars made whole grain rolled oats and honey.
- Find us at www.naturevalley.com
- Nature Valley Cereal Bars made with natural wholegrain oats
- Two delicious Cereal Bars for the perfect on the go snack
- Packed with natural wholegrain oats and real honey, Nature Valley Crunchy Oats & Honey bars are the perfect on-the-go snack, which are there for you, whenever you need it most. Nature is bountiful, that's why each of our packs contains two delicious bars, to make the most of your day.
- Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like natural oats and honey. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley way!
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Lactose free
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (59%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (2%), Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanut, Tree Nuts and Soy ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Number of uses
Contains 5 portions
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Distributor address
Return to
- The Nature Valley™ Promise:
- We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
- Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
5 x 42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2x Bars (42g)
|%* (42g)
|Energy
|1916kJ/
|805kJ/
|10%
|-
|456kcal
|192kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|7.2g
|10%
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrates
|64.5g
|27.1g
|10%
|of which sugars
|28.3g
|11.9g
|13%
|Fibre
|5.6g
|2.4g
|-
|Protein
|8.1g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.34g
|6%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 portions
|-
|-
|-
