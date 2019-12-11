Tesco Finest British Free Range Heritage Narragansett Whole Turkey Large 5.26kg-6.51kg Serves 13-15

So very tasty
Had one of these last year. Absolutely beautiful. So very tasty. Think I’ll buy another this year 😀
Absolutely wonderful Turkey.
This Turkey is by far the best we have ever had, we have been ordering this fresh Turkey for the past couple of years and it's truly wonderful. It's allowed to grow slowly which gives you wonderful succulent meat with fantastic flavour and is never dry. Cooks beautifully. We have tried many different Turkeys over the years, but we will always choose this one now. I would highly recommend this Turkey.