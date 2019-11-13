Horlicks Traditional 500G

Traditional?
Don't know how they dare call it "traditional" It's like dish water. You can't taste any malt even if you put extra spoonfuls in. Stopped buying it.
What has happened to the lovely old malt flavour - now not the curl up and sleep drink at the end of the dayas it was Mango and passionfruit flavours comming soon i guess !!!!!!
A change for the worst
The current product is made by Aimia Foods, having been sold to them by GlazoSmithKlien. It is not the same as the GSK product as it is no longer produced at the original Horlicks plant. As a long time drinker of GSK Horlicks I find the Aimia product unacceptable.