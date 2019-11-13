By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Horlicks Traditional 500G

1.5(3)Write a review
Product Description

  • Malted Drink
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Delicious goodness packed with vitamins and minerals plus fibre.
  • Source of vitamins A and C which helps support a healthy immune system.
  • Rich in calcium and vitamin D for the maintenance of healthy teeth and bones.
  • Rich in vitamin B5 which helps maintain normal mental performance.
  • Its contents may settle during transit.
  • Packed with 14 key nutrients
  • Just add milk
  • Free from artificial flavours, colours, sweeteners and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Rich in vitamin B5 which helps maintain normal mental performance

Information

Ingredients

Wheat 46% (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Niacin and Thiamin), Malted Wheat Flour), Malted Barley 26%, Dried Whey (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Vitamin Mix (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin A, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc Oxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.To enjoy the product at its best, use within 4 weeks of opening. Best Before End: See base

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To make delicious Horlicks, simply spoon 2 heaped teaspoons (25g) of Horlicks into your mug and mix to a smooth paste with a little water, pour on 200ml of hot milk, stir well and enjoy.
  • To microwave, simply follow the directions above with cold milk, microwave for 1 minute (800W). Stir well, heat for a further 30 seconds, stir again and enjoy.

Number of uses

This pack contains 20 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Not suitable for babies under 1 year.

Name and address

  • Freepost Aimia Foods.

Return to

  • 03300414860 (local rate)
  • contactus@aimiafoods.com
  • www.horlicks.co.uk
  • Write to: Freepost Aimia Foods.

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 25g serve in 200ml semi-skimmed milk% NRV*per 100g as sold% NRV*
Energy, kJ/kcal794 / 1881559 / 368
Fat, g4.33.2
of which saturates, g2.71.8
Carbohydrates, g28.173.5
of which sugars, g20.844.5
Fibre, g1.03.9
Protein, g9.59.3
Salt, g0.51.3
Vitamin A, µg283.535978.0122
Vitamin D, µg4.69218.5370
Vitamin E, mg3.12612.2102
Vitamin C, mg22.32873.392
Thiamin (Vit B1), mg0.5461.7155
Riboflavin (Vit B2), mg1.0712.0143
Niacin, mg5.73622.0138
Vitamin B6, mg0.7502.4171
Folic Acid, µg59.030160.080
Vitamin B12, µg2.2881.248
Biotin, µg52.2104184.0168
Pantothenic acid (Vit B5), mg3.2537.3122
Calcium, mg724.5911910.0239
Iron, mg2.71910.575
Zinc, mg3.63611.2112
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for babies under 1 year.

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Traditional?

1 stars

Don't know how they dare call it "traditional" It's like dish water. You can't taste any malt even if you put extra spoonfuls in. Stopped buying it.

What has happened to the lovely old malt flavour -

2 stars

What has happened to the lovely old malt flavour - now not the curl up and sleep drink at the end of the dayas it was Mango and passionfruit flavours comming soon i guess !!!!!!

A change for the worst

1 stars

The current product is made by Aimia Foods, having been sold to them by GlazoSmithKlien. It is not the same as the GSK product as it is no longer produced at the original Horlicks plant. As a long time drinker of GSK Horlicks I find the Aimia product unacceptable.

