Horlicks Instant Malted Drink 500G

Horlicks Instant Malted Drink 500G
Product Description

  • Instant Malted Food Drink
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Horlicks deliciously creamy, malty taste is traditionally crafted using malted wheat and barley enriched with vitamins and minerals.
  • First developed by brothers William and James Horlicks, since 1876, Horlicks has supported explorers on the way to both poles, nourished soldiers through two world wars, and fortified athletes in the Olympics.
  • In the hectic rush of modern life, it remains as richly warming and comforting as ever. So relax, unwind and take a moment with Horlicks, at any time of day.
  • Its contents may settle during transit.
  • Take a moment
  • Just add water
  • High in calcium, zinc and vitamins C, D and B12
  • Free from artificial: colours & flavours, sweeteners and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in calcium, zinc and vitamins C, D and B12

Information

Ingredients

Wheat 33% (Wheat Flour and Malted Wheat), Dried Skimmed Milk, Malted Barley 19%, Dried Whey (Milk), Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Palm Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, E466), Vitamin Mix (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc Oxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. To enjoy the product at its best, use within 4 weeks of opening.Best Before End: See base

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Create your perfect Horlicks moment
  • To make a delicious Horlicks just add 4 - 5 heaped teaspoons (32g) of Horlicks into your mug and pour on 200ml of hot Water, stir well and enjoy.

Number of uses

This pack contains 15 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Aimia Foods Ltd.,
  • Penny Lane,
  • Haydock,
  • Merseyside,
  • WA11 0QZ.

Return to

  • Consumer Care UK
  • Phone: 03300414860 (local rate)
  • Email: contactus@aimiafoods.com
  • Website: www.horlicks.co.uk
  • Write to:
  • Freepost Aimia Foods,
  • Aimia Foods Ltd.,
  • Penny Lane,
  • Haydock,
  • Merseyside,
  • WA11 0QZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 32g serve%NRV*per 100g as sold %NRV*
Energy kJ/kcal490/1151532/361
Fat (of which saturates)0.6g(0.3g)1.8g(0.9g)
Carbohydrate23.8g74.3g
(of which sugars)(14.8g)(46.4g)
Fibre0.6g1.9g
Protein4.2g13.1g
Salt0.4g1.2g
Vitamin D, µg3.0609.4188
Vitamin E, mg3.1269.781
Vitamin C, mg24.03075.094
Thiamin (Vit B1), mg0.4361.3114
Riboflavin (VitB2), mg0.7502.2156
Niacin, mg5.73617.8111
Vitamin B6, mg0.7502.2156
Folic Acid, µg60.030187.5 94
Vitamin B12, µg1.5604.7188
Biotin, µg26.15281.6163
Pantothenic acid(VitB5), mg2.4407.5125
Calcium, mg480601500188
Iron, mg2.7198.460
Zinc, mg3.63611.3113
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not what ut used to be

1 stars

What has happened to this?? My recent one looked different (packaging). It is no longer GSK, you need more of the product and it tastes very different. I am extremely disappointed with this now - gutted!

why not original horlicks the light one is thin

1 stars

why not original horlicks the light one is thin and tasteless, very disappointing.

What have they done to Horlicks it doesn't mix the

3 stars

What have they done to Horlicks it doesn't mix the same or taste the same......

GREAT DISSAPOINTMENT!!

1 stars

I am very disappointed with horlicks light. It just doesnt taste or look the same. I dont know what has been done to the recipe or why it has been changed so dramatically. After 20 plus years of drinking it, i am not buying anymore.

Something has changed with Horlicks, it has gone

3 stars

Something has changed with Horlicks, it has gone to a very powdery texture and hasn't the malty flavour that it used to be. Very disappointing.

