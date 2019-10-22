Horlicks Instant Malted Drink 500G

Not what ut used to be
What has happened to this?? My recent one looked different (packaging). It is no longer GSK, you need more of the product and it tastes very different. I am extremely disappointed with this now - gutted!
why not original horlicks the light one is thin and tasteless, very disappointing.
What have they done to Horlicks it doesn't mix the same or taste the same......
GREAT DISSAPOINTMENT!!
I am very disappointed with horlicks light. It just doesnt taste or look the same. I dont know what has been done to the recipe or why it has been changed so dramatically. After 20 plus years of drinking it, i am not buying anymore.
Something has changed with Horlicks, it has gone to a very powdery texture and hasn't the malty flavour that it used to be. Very disappointing.