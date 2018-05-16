Rymer Farm Eggs Medium Free Range 6 Eggs

Product Description
- Free Range Eggs
- Free range eggs from the heart of East Anglia
- Rymer Farm
- Our hens are free to roam outside during the day and are fed on a diet enriched with corn and wheat. They produce beautiful eggs which are packed on the farm in the heart of East Anglia to ensure the very lowest food miles and provide you with the very freshest eggs.
- Class A eggs
- Embracing renewable energy
Information
Net Contents
6 x Eggs
