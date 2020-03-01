Tesco Free Spirit Light Long Liners 20 Pack

Wouldn't buy again ....
Being a lady of a certain age I have used pant liners for a few years. I have therefore used many different brands of liners. My feedback to you, for this product is as follows: 1. The backing lining actually is noisy. It crinkles. This is a little disconcerting when you want the product to be discreet. 2. When removing item at end of day there is a significant increase, compared to other brands, of the liner ripping leaving the backing strip on the knickers and exposing hands to internal contents of liner. Please note that I have used a complete box of these before reviewing them and have therefore tried 20 of these and feel that I gave them a fair shot. Compared to other current makes including supermarket own brands, Always and Tena these have been really under par. I bought these as they did not have in stock alternative brands on the day I went shopping. I would have contacted Tesco directly but it seems you cannot email customer services any more. :(
Better value
Much better than Tenna Lady of the same length.
uncomfortable
Bulky for a light liner