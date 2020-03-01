By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free Spirit Light Long Liners 20 Pack

3(3)Write a review
Tesco Free Spirit Light Long Liners 20 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.08/each

Product Description

  • Quick-dry core
  • Odour control
  • Discreet & contoured to fit
  • FRONT OF PACK TESCO Free Spirit light for all those little laughing, sneezing and bouncing moments long 20x liners dermatologically tested icon 3 out of 3 droplets icon QUICK DRY, EverFresh Protection DISCREET SIDE OF PACK Our liners with EverFresh Quick Dry technology ensure discretion and protection from unexpected little leaks and odour, so you can go about your day with confidence. Designed for women who prefer a long liner liner. Dermatologically tested and designed to stay in place for maximum comfort. Choose the right product for your sensitive bladder: LIGHT LINERS Normal 2 out of 3 droplets Long 3 out of 3 droplets ARROW For a little extra protection DISCREET PADS MINI 2 out of 8 droplets NORMAL 3 out of 8 droplets Bladder control problems can often be effectively treated. For help and advice, please consult your doctor or continence nurse. CE mark, single use icon and carton card widely recycled icon. BASE OF CARTON EAN Barcode Batch code Expiry date
  • Quantity: 20
  • Nappy Size: Pack Size

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China, Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • After use, remove liner and dispose of with normal household waste. Do not flush down the toilet.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Wouldn't buy again ....

2 stars

Being a lady of a certain age I have used pant liners for a few years. I have therefore used many different brands of liners. My feedback to you, for this product is as follows: 1. The backing lining actually is noisy. It crinkles. This is a little disconcerting when you want the product to be discreet. 2. When removing item at end of day there is a significant increase, compared to other brands, of the liner ripping leaving the backing strip on the knickers and exposing hands to internal contents of liner. Please note that I have used a complete box of these before reviewing them and have therefore tried 20 of these and feel that I gave them a fair shot. Compared to other current makes including supermarket own brands, Always and Tena these have been really under par. I bought these as they did not have in stock alternative brands on the day I went shopping. I would have contacted Tesco directly but it seems you cannot email customer services any more. :(

Better value

5 stars

Much better than Tenna Lady of the same length.

uncomfortable

2 stars

Bulky for a light liner

Usually bought next

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Totm Organic Cotton Daily Liners 30S

£ 2.80
£0.09/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here