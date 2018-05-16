Horlicks Instant Light Chocolate 500G

- Energy502kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat1.8g3%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars15.4g17%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 32g serve
Product Description
- Instant Chocolate Malted Food Drink
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Horlicks deliciously creamy, malty chocolate taste is traditionally crafted using malted wheat and barley enriched with vitamins and minerals.
- First developed by brothers William and James Horlicks, since 1876, Horlicks has supported explorers on the way to both poles, nourished soldiers through two world wars, and fortified athletes in the Olympics.
- In the hectic rush of modern life, it remains as richly warming and comforting as ever. So relax, unwind and take a moment with Horlicks, at any time of day.
- Its contents may settle during transit.
- High in calcium, zinc and vitamins C, D and B12
- Just add water
- Free from artificial: colours & flavours, sweeteners and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
- High in calcium, zinc and vitamins C, D and B12
Information
Ingredients
Wheat 25% (Wheat Flour and Malted Wheat), Sugar, Malted Barley 13%, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 6.6%, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Oil), Calcium Carbonate, Dried Glucose Syrup, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Salt, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (E340ii, E452i), Vitamin Mix (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Emulsifier (E471) Ferric Pyrophoshate, Zinc Oxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Once opened, store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.To enjoy the product at its best, use within 4 weeks of opening. Best Before End: See base
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Create your perfect Horlicks moment
- To make a delicious Horlicks just add 4 - 5 heaped teaspoons (32g) of Horlicks into your mug and pour on 200ml of hot water, stir well and enjoy.
Number of uses
This pack contains 15 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Aimia Foods Ltd.,
- Penny Lane,
- Haydock,
- Merseyside,
- WA11 0QZ.
Return to
- Consumer Care UK
- Phone: 03300414860 (local rate)
- Email: contactus@aimiafoods.com
- Website: www.horlicks.co.uk
- Write to: Freepost Aimia Foods
- Aimia Foods Ltd.,
- Penny Lane,
- Haydock,
- Merseyside,
- WA11 0QZ.
- Consumer Care EU
- Write to: Aimia Foods Ltd.,
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 32g serve
|%NRV*
|per 100g as sold
|%NRV*
|Energy kJ/kcal
|502/119
|1569/371
|Fat (of which saturates)
|1.8g (1.4g)
|5.7g (4.4g)
|Carbohydrate
|22.4g
|70.1g
|(of which sugars)
|(15.4g)
|(48.2g)
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|9.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Vitamin D, µg
|3.0
|60
|9.4
|188
|Vitamin E, mg
|3.1
|26
|9.7
|81
|Vitamin C, mg
|24.0
|30
|75.0
|94
|Thiamin (Vit B1), mg
|0.4
|36
|1.3
|114
|Riboflavin(VitB2), mg
|0.7
|50
|2.2
|156
|Niacin, mg
|5.7
|36
|17.8
|111
|Vitamin B6, mg
|0.7
|50
|2.2
|156
|Folic Acid, µg
|60.0
|30
|187.5
|94
|Vitamin B12, µg
|1.5
|60
|4.7
|188
|Biotin, µg
|26.1
|52
|81.6
|163
|Pantothenic acid (Vit B5), mg
|2.4
|40
|7.5
|125
|Calcium, mg
|600
|75
|1875
|234
|Iron, mg
|2.7
|19
|8.4
|60
|Zinc, mg
|3.6
|36
|11.3
|113
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019