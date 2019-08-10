Tesco Whole Large Cucumber

The quality of the cucumber is fine but please sto
The quality of the cucumber is fine but please stop wrapping it in film, so unnecessary. If it's not loose, I will continue to buy elsewhere...same goes for lots of other veg, Go loose. Each time something gets delivered in plastic I will discontinue buying from you.
No use or sell by date
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING, IT MADE ME FEEL GREAT AND I WOULD DEFINITELY RECOMMEND TO SOMEONE WHO IS ON A LONG LONELY WALK BACK FROM WORK OR SCHOOL.