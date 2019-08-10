By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Whole Large Cucumber

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Whole Large Cucumber
£ 0.80
£1.46/kg
1/4 of a cucumber
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 65kJ / 16kcal

Product Description

  • Cucumbers.
  • Hand picked Carefully selected to be cool, crisp and refreshing
  • Hand picked Carefully selected to be cool, crisp and refreshing
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Cucumber

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Republic of Ireland, Canary Islands, Greece, Morocco, Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a cucumber (90g)
Energy65kJ / 16kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.1g
Sugars1.2g1.1g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein1.0g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

The quality of the cucumber is fine but please sto

3 stars

The quality of the cucumber is fine but please stop wrapping it in film, so unnecessary. If it's not loose, I will continue to buy elsewhere...same goes for lots of other veg, Go loose. Each time something gets delivered in plastic I will discontinue buying from you.

No use or sell by date

5 stars

No use or sell by date

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING, IT MADE ME FEEL GREAT AND I WO

5 stars

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING, IT MADE ME FEEL GREAT AND I WOULD DEFINITELY RECOMMEND TO SOMEONE WHO IS ON A LONG LONELY WALK BACK FROM WORK OR SCHOOL.

Usually bought next

Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G

£ 1.00
£3.08/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Nightingale Farms Celery Each

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here