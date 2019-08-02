By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Prawn Cooked & Peeled Prawns 100/150 350G

1(7)Write a review
Mr Prawn Cooked & Peeled Prawns 100/150 350G
£ 3.85
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked Prawns
  • Mr Prawn quality cooked prawns are carefully selected using only the finest warmwater shrimps, specially packed to keep their freshness and taste locked in.
  • Size: 100 / 150 pcs/lb
  • Gross Weight:
  • 454g including protective glaze
  • Specially selected, peeled & cooked
  • Quick frozen
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

(90%) Prawn (Crustacean), With added Water, Salt, Stabiliser E451

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans

Storage

Keep frozenFood Freezer* **** Until expiry date (should be -18°C or below) Star marked frozen food compartment *** 3 months Star marked frozen food compartment ** 1 month Star marked frozen food compartment * 1 week Ice making compartment: 3 days Refrigerator: 24 hours

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting Instructions
  • Prawns should be defrosted by placing in a controlled temperature of between 2 - 5°c. Once defrosted, do not refreeze - keep in refrigerator and consume within 24 hours.
  • To defrost in a microwave (650 W). Place 4oz (113g) of prawns in a non metallic bowl and defrost on power level 3 (or 30%) for 3 minutes. Leave to stand for 3 minutes before serving. If you do not intend to use the prawns immediately, store in a refrigerator until required. Adjust for quantity and microwave power.
  • When defrosted, prawns should be kept in a refrigerator and consumed within 24 hours.
  • Serving suggestions
  • Prawn Cocktail
  • After defrosting place 1-2 oz (30-50g) cooked prawns per serving in small serving dishes or wine goblets on a bed of shredded lettuce covered with mayonnaise. Garnish with lemon wedges. Mayonnaise can be combined with tomato puree and a dash of hot sauce for spicy prawn cocktail.

Warnings

  • CAUTION:
  • May contain shell, may contain vein

Name and address

  • Seamark Plc,
  • Head Office,
  • IBCO Building,
  • Hulme Hall Lane,
  • Lord North Street,
  • Miles Platting,

Return to

  • Seamark Plc,
  • Head Office,
  • IBCO Building,
  • Hulme Hall Lane,
  • Lord North Street,
  • Miles Platting,
  • Manchester,
  • M40 8AD,
  • England.
  • www.seamark.co.uk

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy218 kJ/51 Kcal
Fat0.4g
(of which saturates)0.2g
Carbohydrates0.0g
(of which sugars)0.0g
Protein12.5g
Salt0.88g

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: May contain shell, may contain vein

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Do no buy!

1 stars

This product is not suitable for immediate use even after thawing, The prawns have not been de veined and require a lot of time to make them edible for use!! Disgusting!

tasteless

1 stars

tasteless,complete waste of money

Awful

1 stars

The texture and taste was awful would definitely not recommend this product.

Mostly water

1 stars

Prawns were ok but the water content is unacceptable. Once defrosted there is more water than prawns. I wont be buying these again.

Dreadful

1 stars

Tasteless. I had to triple-check these are cooked prawns as they look uncooked. No taste at all. I thought I was getting a bargain. Vietnam origin, but having travelled around Vietnam these bear no resemblance to prawns! Would be ok smothered in a sauce or thrown into a stir fry but to defrost and eat,,, yuck.

Not recommended

1 stars

These were awful, once defrosted were swimming in water I know there is always ice glaze but it was excessive. Even the cat didn't like them!!

The prawns were very pale almost transluscent and

2 stars

The prawns were very pale almost transluscent and very soft and almost jelly like. They reminded me of un-cooked prawns though obviously they were cooked but I am afraid I gave mine to a neighbour to try.

