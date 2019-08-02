Mr Prawn Cooked & Peeled Prawns 100/150 350G

Do no buy!
This product is not suitable for immediate use even after thawing, The prawns have not been de veined and require a lot of time to make them edible for use!! Disgusting!
tasteless
tasteless,complete waste of money
Awful
The texture and taste was awful would definitely not recommend this product.
Mostly water
Prawns were ok but the water content is unacceptable. Once defrosted there is more water than prawns. I wont be buying these again.
Dreadful
Tasteless. I had to triple-check these are cooked prawns as they look uncooked. No taste at all. I thought I was getting a bargain. Vietnam origin, but having travelled around Vietnam these bear no resemblance to prawns! Would be ok smothered in a sauce or thrown into a stir fry but to defrost and eat,,, yuck.
Not recommended
These were awful, once defrosted were swimming in water I know there is always ice glaze but it was excessive. Even the cat didn't like them!!
The prawns were very pale almost transluscent and very soft and almost jelly like. They reminded me of un-cooked prawns though obviously they were cooked but I am afraid I gave mine to a neighbour to try.