By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Elnett Mousse Creme De Mousse Curl/Strg 200Ml

4.5(88)Write a review
image 1 of Elnett Mousse Creme De Mousse Curl/Strg 200Ml
£ 5.50
£2.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Elnett Satin Strong Hold Curl Crème Mousse
  • Discover our new Elnett Strong Hold Curl Crème De Mousse. The hold of a mousse with the care of a delicate cream. Achieve sumptuously defined curls that are flexible and full of bounce. Provides humidity protection and frizz prevention, for smooth and tamed hair. The exclusive crème formula has a satin-soft touch; it delicately melts on the hair's surface to nourish curls and intensely hold the hair. Soft feel, lightweight and non-greasy.
  • Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand. With over 5 decades of style, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style. It is a legendary icon that is perfectly at home in today's contemporary styles; its relevance transcends transient fashion making it timeless.
  • Sumptuously defined curls and ultimate satin-soft touch
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Isobutane, VP/VA Copolymer, Butane, Propylene Glycol, Propane, Lactic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Xylose, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Oil/Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Vinyllamine/Vinylformamide Copolymer, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Laureth-4, Coumarin, Glycerin, Parfum/Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

88 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic Curls

5 stars

Loved everything about this product. The texture, the smell and it definitely brought the curls back into my frizzy hair. I loved it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

At last !

5 stars

At last a product to suit my difficult hair! I just shampooed and conditioned as usual then, as I have short hair, used a small apple size burst of mousse. It has a lovely delicate perfume, not overpowering. My usually unruly hair keeps softly in place. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fluffy

4 stars

lovely soft mousse gave my hair a great bouncing lift [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No help to frizzy ha

3 stars

I loved the feel and texture to the mouse. It was light and smelt good. However, I found it did not work on my hair as my hair is too frizzy. I love my hair just washed and left but when I applied the mouse, it helped the curl last but not the frizz. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous mousse

5 stars

Love the feel that this mousse hives my hair. It feels so smooth & looks shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy curly girl!

5 stars

Brilliant! Absolutely loved my Curls Creme de Mousse - gave me great curls with a silky texture that lasted all day. Didn't have to worry about my curls drooping and it didn't feel like I had tons of product in it to get the result I did. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Elnett mousse

5 stars

Held my curls in all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

I found this to work perfectly, it kept my hair in place and was not sticky or stiff. It was nice to be able to go out in the wind and not have my hair flying all over the place. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

soft and smooth

5 stars

lovely soft and fluffy appearance and light on my hair with the staying power I would expect from elnett [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results

4 stars

Does what it says on the tin. Great product and I will def purchase it when this one runs out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 88 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Elnett Supreme Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 6.60
£1.65/100ml

Offer

L’Oreal Argan Oil Elnett Precious Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 6.60
£1.65/100ml

Offer

Pantene Pro-V Defined Curls Mousse 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

L'oreal Elnett Normal Strength Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 6.60
£1.65/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here