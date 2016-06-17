Elnett Mousse Creme De Mousse Curl/Strg 200Ml

Fantastic Curls
Loved everything about this product. The texture, the smell and it definitely brought the curls back into my frizzy hair. I loved it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
At last !
At last a product to suit my difficult hair! I just shampooed and conditioned as usual then, as I have short hair, used a small apple size burst of mousse. It has a lovely delicate perfume, not overpowering. My usually unruly hair keeps softly in place. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
fluffy
lovely soft mousse gave my hair a great bouncing lift [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No help to frizzy ha
I loved the feel and texture to the mouse. It was light and smelt good. However, I found it did not work on my hair as my hair is too frizzy. I love my hair just washed and left but when I applied the mouse, it helped the curl last but not the frizz. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous mousse
Love the feel that this mousse hives my hair. It feels so smooth & looks shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Happy curly girl!
Brilliant! Absolutely loved my Curls Creme de Mousse - gave me great curls with a silky texture that lasted all day. Didn't have to worry about my curls drooping and it didn't feel like I had tons of product in it to get the result I did. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Elnett mousse
Held my curls in all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent product
I found this to work perfectly, it kept my hair in place and was not sticky or stiff. It was nice to be able to go out in the wind and not have my hair flying all over the place. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
soft and smooth
lovely soft and fluffy appearance and light on my hair with the staying power I would expect from elnett [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great results
Does what it says on the tin. Great product and I will def purchase it when this one runs out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]