Elnett Mousse Volume 200Ml

Having tried different mousses over the years ,i w
Having tried different mousses over the years ,i was so excited to try this as I love your hairspray ,I am very pleased to say I was not disappointed ,this mousse is the best ever ,I have grey hair and for the first time it feels soft and smooth and has volume,thank you for this mousse I will recommend it to everyone ........
Great product!
Left hair soft and shiny, but stayed in style [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
BRILLIANT HAIR
I HAVE TRIED OTHER MOUSSES BUT NONE LIKE THIS.I WAS ABLE TO DO MY HAIR SO EASILY.I USUALLY WEAR LOADS OF HAIR SPRAY TO KEEP MY HAIR IN PLACE.I FOUND I DIDNT NEED TO WITH THIS PRODUCT. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Elnett mousse
Very good, not sticky at all held my hair very well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great stuff
Great volume [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
really works
This product certainly lives up to the elnett name, it really does exactly what it says on the tin. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab product
My hair was due for a cut and needed styling everyday. I used the Elnette mousse and my hair kept it style for two days, then I had may hair cut. Now it's back to its short style Elnette mousse is still keeping the style great. Forgot how good Elnette is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great style hold
Easy to apply, holds style well without stiffness [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The Best Yet
Loved the smell, not sticky, holds the curls but also good with straight hair. Does what it says on the can [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great
kept hair in place [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]