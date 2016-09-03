By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Elnett Mousse Volume 200Ml

4.5(82)Write a review
image 1 of Elnett Mousse Volume 200Ml
£ 5.50
£2.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Elnett Satin Strong Hold Volume Mousse
  • Discover our Elnett Strong Hold Volume Crème De Mousse. The hold and definition of a mousse with the care of a delicate cream. Achieve voluptuous lasting volume; the mousse builds volume directly from root to tip, giving hair sumptuous fullness. Long-lasting hold and body. The exclusive crème formula has a satin-soft touch; it delicately melts on the hair's surface to nourish curls and intensely hold the hair. Soft feel, lightweight and non-greasy.
  • Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand. With over 5 decades of style, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style. It is a legendary icon that is perfectly at home in today's contemporary styles; its relevance transcends transient fashion making it timeless.
  • Voluptuous lasting volume and ultimate satin-soft touch
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Isobutane, VP/VA Copolymer, Butane, Propylene Glycol, Propane, Lactic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-6, Xylose, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Oil/Camelina Satima Seed Oil, Vinylamine/Vinylfordmamide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Laureth-4, Coumarin, Parfum/Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml

82 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Having tried different mousses over the years ,i w

5 stars

Having tried different mousses over the years ,i was so excited to try this as I love your hairspray ,I am very pleased to say I was not disappointed ,this mousse is the best ever ,I have grey hair and for the first time it feels soft and smooth and has volume,thank you for this mousse I will recommend it to everyone ........

Great product!

5 stars

Left hair soft and shiny, but stayed in style [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

BRILLIANT HAIR

5 stars

I HAVE TRIED OTHER MOUSSES BUT NONE LIKE THIS.I WAS ABLE TO DO MY HAIR SO EASILY.I USUALLY WEAR LOADS OF HAIR SPRAY TO KEEP MY HAIR IN PLACE.I FOUND I DIDNT NEED TO WITH THIS PRODUCT. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Elnett mousse

5 stars

Very good, not sticky at all held my hair very well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stuff

4 stars

Great volume [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

really works

5 stars

This product certainly lives up to the elnett name, it really does exactly what it says on the tin. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

5 stars

My hair was due for a cut and needed styling everyday. I used the Elnette mousse and my hair kept it style for two days, then I had may hair cut. Now it's back to its short style Elnette mousse is still keeping the style great. Forgot how good Elnette is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great style hold

4 stars

Easy to apply, holds style well without stiffness [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Best Yet

5 stars

Loved the smell, not sticky, holds the curls but also good with straight hair. Does what it says on the can [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great

5 stars

kept hair in place [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

