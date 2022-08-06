Cofresh Vegetarian Punjabi Samosas 10S 500G

Excellent spicy samosas
Very impressed - lots of filling and really good spicing. Great snack with beers.
Really Good Pyramid Samosas
In my opinion samosas are ideal when in a pyramid shape, rather than flat triangles. Pastry is thick and crispy and preferable to the thinner, soggy kind. Filling is almost perfect, just extremely mustard-y, which I understand is accurate to the regional recipe, but it would be nice to have another variety with the same pastry and slightly different spice filling.
Filling is tasty but pastry is very dry, probably best fried rather than oven cooked.
Absolutely delicious!
They are as good as ever!
They are back! These are fantastic tasting, gone but now back Welcome back to tesco!
Dont buy Humza better
Horrible aftertaste. Had to throw whole pack away. Not nice. The humza punjabi vegetable samosas with thick crust were the best but Tesco havent had them in stock for months, really hope they will come back.
Miles better then the rest
Good samosa compare to all the others. Sadly not able to get hold of them in any superstore. Either they are out of stock or being discontinued.
Really good samosa that is also great heated-up the next day! Plentiful filling, authentic pastry and nicely spiced, only garlic-free one I have found.
My family love these, when will you get them back.