Cofresh Vegetarian Punjabi Samosas 10S 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove from packaging prior to cooking. For best results cook from frozen.

Cooking times may vary according to appliances. Always ensure food is piping hot before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 230°C. Place the samosas on a tray and then into the oven. Heat the samosas for approximately 15mins, turning each piece occasionally, to make sure they are thoroughly heated through and crispy.



Stir Fry

Instructions: Preheat frier to 180°C / 356°F. Remove all outer packaging. Fry for 4-6 minutes or until throughly cooked. Drain & serve with chutney.

