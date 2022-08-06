We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cofresh Vegetarian Punjabi Samosas 10S 500G

4.2(9)Write a review
Product Description

  • A Punjabi style starter made from a blend of spices and vegetables filled into a crispy pastry.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • 10 Pieces Oven Bake
  • Cook straight from frozen
  • Suitable for Oven
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Samosa Filling: (Potatoes (40%), Green Peas (7%), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Green Chilli, Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Black Salt, Fennel, Mustard Seeds, Ground Coriander, Curry Leaves, Turmeric, Coriander Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Cloves, Cinnamon), Pastry (Wheat Flour (30%), Vegetable Fat, Ajwain, Salt), Pastry: (Wheat Flour (30%), Water, Vegetable Fat (Ghee), Ajwain, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • This product has been made in a factory that uses Nut and Sesame ingredients For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozenBest Before See Back * Use within 1 week ** Frozen food compartment of refrigerator use within 1 month *** Frozen food compartment (-18°C) use best before date **** Food freezer (-18°C) use best before date

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove from packaging prior to cooking. For best results cook from frozen.
Cooking times may vary according to appliances. Always ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 230°C. Place the samosas on a tray and then into the oven. Heat the samosas for approximately 15mins, turning each piece occasionally, to make sure they are thoroughly heated through and crispy.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Preheat frier to 180°C / 356°F. Remove all outer packaging. Fry for 4-6 minutes or until throughly cooked. Drain & serve with chutney.

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage 50g serving contains% RI* (Daily intakes per serving)100g containsRI* for an average adult
Energy 340kJ680kJ8400kJ
-81kcal4%162kcal2000kcal
Fat 5.0g7%10.0g70g
Of which saturates 2.5g13%5.0g20g
Carbohydrates 8.0g16.0g
Of which sugars 1.0g1%2.0g90g
Fibre 1.5g3.0g
Protein 1.0g2.0g
Salt 0.38g6%0.75g6g
This pack contains 10 servings----
*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
*RI as per UK standards----
Excellent spicy samosas

5 stars

Very impressed - lots of filling and really good spicing. Great snack with beers.

Really Good Pyramid Samosas

4 stars

In my opinion samosas are ideal when in a pyramid shape, rather than flat triangles. Pastry is thick and crispy and preferable to the thinner, soggy kind. Filling is almost perfect, just extremely mustard-y, which I understand is accurate to the regional recipe, but it would be nice to have another variety with the same pastry and slightly different spice filling.

Filling is tasty but pastry is very dry, probably

3 stars

Filling is tasty but pastry is very dry, probably best fried rather than oven cooked.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!

They are as good as ever!

5 stars

They are back! These are fantastic tasting, gone but now back Welcome back to tesco!

Dont buy Humza better

1 stars

Horrible aftertaste. Had to throw whole pack away. Not nice. The humza punjabi vegetable samosas with thick crust were the best but Tesco havent had them in stock for months, really hope they will come back.

Miles better then the rest

5 stars

Good samosa compare to all the others. Sadly not able to get hold of them in any superstore. Either they are out of stock or being discontinued.

Really good samosa that is also great heated-up th

5 stars

Really good samosa that is also great heated-up the next day! Plentiful filling, authentic pastry and nicely spiced, only garlic-free one I have found.

My family love these, when will you get them back.

5 stars

My family love these, when will you get them back.

