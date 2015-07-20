Perfect Stainless Steel Fork!!
Perfect Stainless Steel Fork, strong durable design and especially at this price. You just can't go wrong!!
good buy
I brought this for work and it is handy for getting into the small areas we cannot reach by hand
Fork Handles
So it's a fork, that digs up weeds just fine. Last implement I bought (from a different company) snapped where the neck joins the handle. However no problems so far and in fact I have bought a second one to keep at the allotment!
Useful and practical
I have one of these and purchased one for my daughter who is new to gardening. It is easy to hold and use she is very p[leased with it.
Tesco Stainless Steel Fork
My wife recently required a new fork & trowel and asked me to do some research on the matter. I discovered this inexpensive Tesco stainless steel set online, but felt slightly reluctant in case they were cheaply made. To be on the safe side, at the same time I decided to order some slightly more expensive ones made by a well-known company via Tesco's website. As things turned out, I obtained a refund for the other ones and needn't have worried in the slightest, because these Tesco branded tools are incredibly well constructed and offer genuinely sensational value for money !!! Don’t hesitate and buy with total confidence....highly recommended*****
Good quality product for the price
I've been using this for a while and it seems quite robust Great for the price
Just the job
My dad was struggling with a handfork twice his age with little metal left. The grip is fine for arthritic hands and it all seems well made.
Good value.
Used a few times and it works well, the metal is very strong. Did wonder if it may bend. Very pleased with it as it was quite cheap.