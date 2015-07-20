By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Stainless Steel Fork

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Stainless Steel Fork
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Stainless steel head
  • PP & TPR grip
  • L31xW8xD4cm
  • Stainless Steel head
  • TPR handle
  • Ergonomic design

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect Stainless Steel Fork!!

5 stars

Perfect Stainless Steel Fork, strong durable design and especially at this price. You just can't go wrong!!

good buy

5 stars

I brought this for work and it is handy for getting into the small areas we cannot reach by hand

Fork Handles

4 stars

So it's a fork, that digs up weeds just fine. Last implement I bought (from a different company) snapped where the neck joins the handle. However no problems so far and in fact I have bought a second one to keep at the allotment!

Useful and practical

5 stars

I have one of these and purchased one for my daughter who is new to gardening. It is easy to hold and use she is very p[leased with it.

Tesco Stainless Steel Fork

5 stars

My wife recently required a new fork & trowel and asked me to do some research on the matter. I discovered this inexpensive Tesco stainless steel set online, but felt slightly reluctant in case they were cheaply made. To be on the safe side, at the same time I decided to order some slightly more expensive ones made by a well-known company via Tesco's website. As things turned out, I obtained a refund for the other ones and needn't have worried in the slightest, because these Tesco branded tools are incredibly well constructed and offer genuinely sensational value for money !!! Don’t hesitate and buy with total confidence....highly recommended*****

Good quality product for the price

3 stars

I've been using this for a while and it seems quite robust Great for the price

Just the job

4 stars

My dad was struggling with a handfork twice his age with little metal left. The grip is fine for arthritic hands and it all seems well made.

Good value.

4 stars

Used a few times and it works well, the metal is very strong. Did wonder if it may bend. Very pleased with it as it was quite cheap.

Usually bought next

Tesco Stainless Steel Trowel

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Spear And Jackson Secateur Set

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Multi-Purpose Grass Seed 500G

£ 3.50
£7.00/kg

Vitax Growmore

£ 2.50
£2.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here