Great trowel. Great price.
This is comfortable to hold and that was my main reason for buying. When used a lot that feature makes sore hands a thing of the past. Stainless steel is easy to clean I just rinse in water and leave to dry.
Solid but not heavy
All I wanted was a little garden trowel that was not too heavy, and that's exactly what I got. That fact that it's stainless is quite a bonus, especially for the asking price. In a world where most items seem to be not as sturdy as the picture implied, I'm pleased to report the trowel looks and feels as if it will last very well.
Tesco Stainless Steel Trowel
My wife recently required a new fork & trowel and asked me to do some research on the matter. I discovered this inexpensive Tesco stainless steel set online, but felt slightly reluctant in case they were cheaply made. To be on the safe side, at the same time I decided to order some slightly more expensive ones made by a well-known company via Tesco's website. As things turned out, I obtained a refund for the other ones and needn't have worried in the slightest, because these Tesco branded tools are incredibly well constructed and offer genuinely sensational value for money !!! Don’t hesitate and buy with total confidence....highly recommended*****
Excellent value
Very good for the money. Seem strong enough and you can work some pretty heavy soil with them.
Solid at good price
Bought a few trowels in my time and this is both a good price and stronger than more expensive ones - fit for purpose
Great value and sturdy
Incredible value for money, well made and sits in the hand nicely. Will last a long time.
Good size
Great useful item. Good size comfortable and great value for money.
Good solid tool
Having purchased this trowel a few weeks ago I decided to buy another. one for the garden and one for the allotment. The stainless steel is easy to keep clean and helps prevent the soil sticking to the trowel. The handle is comfortable and fixed firmly to the trowel blade. Overall this product is a pleasure to use, should last for many years and exceptionally good value.
Trowel for life
I was so impressed that I immediately ordered 3 more as gifts for friends and family; really well made, will take any abuse and still maintain its stainless steel shine and shape.