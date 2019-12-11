Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water500ml

Great tasting
I’m happy I tried this great tasting product and would recommend it to [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Elderflower tonic
It has a light floral and fruity flavour that complements Masons Gin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bottled Summer
What a perfect accompaniment to everything summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So refreshing!
I enjoy drinking this as a mixer with gin and also on its own. As a drink on its own it’s very refreshing and not sweet as you might think it would be. I particularly enjoy it mixed with Tanqueray Sevilla Gin, over lots of ice. This makes a delightful summer drink, the elderflower tonic bringing out the delightful flavour of the oranges in the gin and balancing the flavours well without being overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rather fragrant
I received this as part of the fever tree tasting project. I’d not tried this flavour before but I’ve got to say it was certainly a taste sensation. Just a little too fragrant for my palette. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best so far
Well I must admit we have drank a few bottles of Gin recently, I put it down to long hot evenings sat on the patio. This Fever-Tree Elderflower tonic water is absolutely lovely. After purchasing a four pack from Majestic, I soon realised how special this was, in fact everyone must think the same as me, as it is quiet hard to get hold of now. Waitrose to the rescue and fortunately they had a shelf full of 500ml bottles. So naturally I filled my basket with them. I have tried most of the Fever-Tree tonic waters and the Mediterranean was my favourite up till now. The elderflower has a lovely aroma to it, and is gorgeous on its own with lots of crushed ice sliced lime and lemon. This will make even the cheapest Gin adorable. I am currently drinking Warner Edwards, but last week finished a bottle of Silent Pool, with this amazing Elderflower tonic water. It’s a must try in my eyes, and worth every penny. Well done Fever-Tree for producing The best tonic water so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
I tried Fever-Tree Elderflower tonic water with Brockmans gin. I found the mix to be deliciously refreshing and nice and light so that the gin was enhanced and not overpowered. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
Went well with Bombay Sapphire, adding a brighter tone to the taste experience [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect Refreshment
I was looking forward to trying this as I enjoy elderflower cordials and I was not disappointed. I first tried it on its own from the fridge as a refreshing drink on a hot summer afternoon - the flavours are perfectly balanced and made for a delicious soft drink. That evening I tried it with a large measure of Portobello Road gin - LOVELY. Unfortunately I didn’t have any citrus fruits to add to this but I’m not sure any additional flavour is required with the lovely elderflower flavour. This will definitely be a permanent addition to my drinks cupboard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Apologies, as I did not like this one
Apologies, as I did not appreciate what I am sure is the wonderful taste of Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic Water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]