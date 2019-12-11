By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water 500ml

Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water500ml
£ 1.46
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elderflower Tonic Water
  • By blending the essential oils from handpicked English elderflowers with quinine of the highest quality quinine from the fever trees of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we have created a delicious, floral variation on classic tonic water.
  • Made with natural quinine
  • No artificial sweeteners, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Cane Sugar, Fresh Elderflower Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours including Natural Quinine

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN WITH CARE AND AWAY FROM FACE.

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL.

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy: 143kJ, 34kcal
Total Fat: 0g
of which saturates: 0g
Carbohydrate: 8.5g
of which sugars:7.8g
Protein: 0g
Salt: 0g

Safety information

WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN WITH CARE AND AWAY FROM FACE.

Great tasting

5 stars

I’m happy I tried this great tasting product and would recommend it to [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Elderflower tonic

5 stars

It has a light floral and fruity flavour that complements Masons Gin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bottled Summer

4 stars

What a perfect accompaniment to everything summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So refreshing!

5 stars

I enjoy drinking this as a mixer with gin and also on its own. As a drink on its own it’s very refreshing and not sweet as you might think it would be. I particularly enjoy it mixed with Tanqueray Sevilla Gin, over lots of ice. This makes a delightful summer drink, the elderflower tonic bringing out the delightful flavour of the oranges in the gin and balancing the flavours well without being overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rather fragrant

4 stars

I received this as part of the fever tree tasting project. I’d not tried this flavour before but I’ve got to say it was certainly a taste sensation. Just a little too fragrant for my palette. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best so far

5 stars

Well I must admit we have drank a few bottles of Gin recently, I put it down to long hot evenings sat on the patio. This Fever-Tree Elderflower tonic water is absolutely lovely. After purchasing a four pack from Majestic, I soon realised how special this was, in fact everyone must think the same as me, as it is quiet hard to get hold of now. Waitrose to the rescue and fortunately they had a shelf full of 500ml bottles. So naturally I filled my basket with them. I have tried most of the Fever-Tree tonic waters and the Mediterranean was my favourite up till now. The elderflower has a lovely aroma to it, and is gorgeous on its own with lots of crushed ice sliced lime and lemon. This will make even the cheapest Gin adorable. I am currently drinking Warner Edwards, but last week finished a bottle of Silent Pool, with this amazing Elderflower tonic water. It’s a must try in my eyes, and worth every penny. Well done Fever-Tree for producing The best tonic water so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

I tried Fever-Tree Elderflower tonic water with Brockmans gin. I found the mix to be deliciously refreshing and nice and light so that the gin was enhanced and not overpowered. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

Went well with Bombay Sapphire, adding a brighter tone to the taste experience [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Refreshment

5 stars

I was looking forward to trying this as I enjoy elderflower cordials and I was not disappointed. I first tried it on its own from the fridge as a refreshing drink on a hot summer afternoon - the flavours are perfectly balanced and made for a delicious soft drink. That evening I tried it with a large measure of Portobello Road gin - LOVELY. Unfortunately I didn’t have any citrus fruits to add to this but I’m not sure any additional flavour is required with the lovely elderflower flavour. This will definitely be a permanent addition to my drinks cupboard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Apologies, as I did not like this one

2 stars

Apologies, as I did not appreciate what I am sure is the wonderful taste of Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic Water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

