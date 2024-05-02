Schweppes Soda Water 12x150ml

Sparkling Soda Water Soft Drink Do you ever wonder how does over 200 years of efferverence and socialisng taste? Then choose Schweppes to find out! Schweppes Soda Water is the iconic sparkling soft drink based on original Schweppes soda formula. Intriguing and refreshing with everlasting bubbles, it challenges your tastebuds and brings you an exciting experience. Cherish the best moments with Schweppes while at a party or relaxing at home. Enjoy straight or mix it with vodka or gin to prepare classic cocktails. Bring to life your creativity, add other spirits or juices and create your own mixed drinks.

PEFC - PEFC Certified, This WestRock carton is from sustainably managed forests, recycled and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-394, www.pefc.co.uk Ⓒ2024 European Refreshments.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Ii Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Rose's Soft Drinks

Part of the Perfect Mix

Pack size: 1800ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sodium Bicarbonate

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

12 x 150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage