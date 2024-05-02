We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Schweppes Soda Water 12x150ml
image 1 of Schweppes Soda Water 12x150mlimage 2 of Schweppes Soda Water 12x150ml

Schweppes Soda Water 12x150ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.60

£0.31/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

150 ml glass
Energy
0kJ
0kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100 ml

Sparkling Soda Water Soft DrinkDo you ever wonder how does over 200 years of efferverence and socialisng taste? Then choose Schweppes to find out! Schweppes Soda Water is the iconic sparkling soft drink based on original Schweppes soda formula. Intriguing and refreshing with everlasting bubbles, it challenges your tastebuds and brings you an exciting experience. Cherish the best moments with Schweppes while at a party or relaxing at home. Enjoy straight or mix it with vodka or gin to prepare classic cocktails. Bring to life your creativity, add other spirits or juices and create your own mixed drinks.
Try out Schweppes Soda Water, a carbonated soft drink based on the original Schweppes soda formula. Enjoy classic, crisp soda water with a taste of bitterness and refreshing bubbles while at a party or relaxing at home. Drink it straight or mix it with your favourite spirit to make your own tasty cocktail.
PEFC - PEFC Certified, This WestRock carton is from sustainably managed forests, recycled and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-394, www.pefc.co.ukⒸ2024 European Refreshments.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Ii Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Rose's Soft Drinks
Part of the Perfect Mix
Pack size: 1800ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sodium Bicarbonate

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

12 x 150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

View all Tonic & Mixers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here