Tesco Diet Lemonade 4X330ml

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Diet Lemonade 4X330ml
£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
One can
  • Energy14kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated no added sugar lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate and sweeteners.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4x330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne can (330ml)
Energy4kJ / 1kcal14kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.1g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

just the right size for a mixer

5 stars

ideal size for a mixer with fresh orange or with my favourite tipple

Refreshing Bargain

5 stars

Well I drink a lot of fizzy stuff..and I always plump for sugar free or no added sugar..This is a really nice refreshing no added sugar lemonade...and a great price..so I always stock up the fridge with these beauties.

Crap

1 stars

Absolutely awful after the one Ive always had. Far too sweet. Had to,go,the the local co op for so e today.

Great

5 stars

Handy for one person,I tend to throw a full Bottle away as it goes flat

Best diet can buy far.

5 stars

Best diet drink ever beats all other diet drinks out there.

Prefer the small bottles lemonade they are good for keeping an eye on diet pop intake

3 stars

I only buy the cans when small bottles are out of stock

