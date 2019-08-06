Tesco Diet Lemonade 4X330ml

just the right size for a mixer
ideal size for a mixer with fresh orange or with my favourite tipple
Refreshing Bargain
Well I drink a lot of fizzy stuff..and I always plump for sugar free or no added sugar..This is a really nice refreshing no added sugar lemonade...and a great price..so I always stock up the fridge with these beauties.
Crap
Absolutely awful after the one Ive always had. Far too sweet. Had to,go,the the local co op for so e today.
Great
Handy for one person,I tend to throw a full Bottle away as it goes flat
Best diet can buy far.
Best diet drink ever beats all other diet drinks out there.
Prefer the small bottles lemonade they are good for keeping an eye on diet pop intake
I only buy the cans when small bottles are out of stock